The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team (12-8-1, 3-6-1 WCC) lost 6-0 to No. 6 Mound Westonka (14-5-2, 8-3-1 WCC) Thursday night. The loss ended a two-game win streak after they lost their previous four.
Mound controlled the game from the start. They scored three goals in the first four minutes of the game to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
They never looked back, scoring three more in the second period, and adding one more in the third.
The Dragons couldn't get anything going offensively as they could only muster 14 shots.
Avery Stilwell did the best she could, making 44 saves, but just couldn't stop the White Hawk onslaught.
There are only four games left in the regular season, with their next game on Saturday against Minnesota River at 3 p.m.
#6 Mound Westonka 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 23)
Mound... 3 3 1 – 7
L/DC..... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: M – Montana Courneya (Gretta Pioske, Ellie Schmid) 1:27, M – Grace Peterson (Brooke Pioske) 2:48, M – Sydney Leonard (Schmid, Gretta Pioske) 3:59
Second period: M – Leonard (Gretta Pioske) 2:36, M – Bella Peterson (Leonard, Gretta Pioske) 8:53. M – Leonard (Gretta Pioske, Natalie Miner) 13:30
Third period: M – Mya Coley (Camryn Hargreaves) 5:03
PP: L/DC (0/2); MW: (0/0)
Shots: L/DC 14 (4-7-3); MW: 51 (19-17-15)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (44/51), M – Callie Nelson (14/14)