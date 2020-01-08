The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (10-6-1) girls hockey team were defeated by Holy Family (14-3) 4-0 Tuesday night at Victoria Ice Arena. The loss gave L/DC it's third straight loss.
Holy Family proved to be too much for the Dragons to handle. The Fire had more shots in each period than L/DC had the whole game, 14. Holy Family finished with 62 shots-on-goal in the game.
Goalie Avery Stilwell did what she does, recording 58 saves, but it wasn't enough as the offense spurred once again. During the team's three-game losing streak, they have scored three goals and have allowed 15.
The girls get a chance to right the ship Friday Jan. 10 against Delano/Rockford.
#8 Holy Family 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 7)
Holy Family....................... 1 2 1 – 4
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Caitlin Rock (Cecily Cronin, Maeve Kelly) 8:17
Second period: H – Kayla Woytcke (Maddie Morgan, Olivia Paidosh) 12:06, H – Briar Charchenko (MacKenzie Moss, Josie Linn) 14:42
Third period: H – Woytcke (Cronin, Rock) 3:02
PP: L/DC: (0/2); HF: (0/4)
Shots: L/DC: 14 (5-1-8); HF: 62 (20-28-14)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (58/62); H – Sedona Blair (14/14)