Despite being outshot 52-14, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey pulled out a 2-1 victory Friday night at Paynesville.
Goalie Avery Stilwell was phenomenal once again with 51 saves. Her dominance has been the reason the team has stayed in many of their games so far this season and she proved it here once again.
River Lakes drew first blood just 47 seconds into the second period on a Paige Blattner goal.
But L/DC answered back five minutes later when Lauren Block scored a power play goal.
Then 50 seconds into the third, Alyssa Olson scored the go ahead goal and secure the 2-1 victory.
The Dragons are now off for a week before returning to the ice next Friday Dec. 27 when they'll face off against Morris/Benson Area in the MBA Storm Holiday Classic at 2 p.m.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, River Lakes 1 (Dec. 20)
Litchfield...... 0 1 1 - 2
River Lakes.. 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: R– Paige Blattner (unassisted) 0:47, L– Lauren Block (Alyssa Olson) 5:29
Third period: L– Alyssa Olson (Sophia Hillmann) 0:50
PP: Litch (1/2); RL (0/3)
Shots: Litch 14 (4-6-4); RL 52 (19-18-15)
Saves: L– Avery Stilwell (51/52); RL– Hailey Kreamer (12/14)