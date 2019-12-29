The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team won both of their games at the MBA Storm Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday. The Dragons outscored their opponents 18-0 in the two games.
On Friday against Morris/Benson Area, the Dragons scored six goals in the first period to put the game away early. Every goal was scored in the first period was scored by a different player.
Grace Braaten scored her first goal since the opener against Prairie Center.
Kourtney Meilke added her second goal of the game in the second period on the assist from Sophia Hillmann and Alyssa Olson.
Olson scored her second goal of the game late in the third period to close the game.
Offense stays hot against Fairmount
The Dragons scored another five goals in the first period against Fairmount Saturday. Same as Friday, all of the goals scored in the period were from different players.
Meilke added a goal to her weekend total by opening the scoring for L/DC. Olson also scored her third goal of the weekend with nine minutes left in the first period.
Braaten scored her second first-period goal of the weekend for the fourth goal of the game.
Lydia Niemela netted a hat trick in the game, she scored a goal in each period. Niemela got the third goal with two-and-a-half minutes left in the final period. She now has six goals on the year.
The defense stepped up again only allowing seven shots the whole game. A light day for Avery Stilwell.
With the win, the Dragons now have ten wins on the season, already eclipsing last years total of eight wins.
The girls will be off until Friday Jan. 3 when they face off against conference opponent Orono.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Morris Area/Benson Area 0 (Dec. 27)
Litchfield/Dassel-Coakto.... 6 1 1 – 8
Morris Area/Benson Area... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: L– Kristen Foley (Ella Hansen) 0:16, L– Emily Johnson 4:17, L – Sophia Hillmann (Adriana Iverson, Foley) 5:52, L– Grace Braaten (Sydney Braaten) 7:48, L– Kourtney Meilke (Hillmann, Alyssa Olson) 10:43, L– Olson (Grace Braaten, Sydney Braaten) 12:53
Second period: L– Meilke (Hillmann, Olson) 13:17
Third period: L – Olson (Meilke, Hillmann) 16:35
PP: L/DC: (2/5); M/BA: (0/6)
Shots: L/DC: 47 (20-17-10); M/BA: 14 (4-7-3)
Saves: L– Avery Stilwell (14/14); MB– Leah Thompson (39/47)
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 10, Fairmount 0 (Dec. 28)
L/DC... 5 4 1 – 10
Fair...... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: L– Kourtney Meilke (Sopiha Hillmann) 4:32, L – Alyssa Olson (Meilke, Hillmann) 7:59, L–Lydia Miemela (Sydney Braaten) 8:12, L– Grace Braaten (Hannah Erickson, Kristen Foley) 9:12, L - Lauren Block (Erickson) 16:15
Second period: L– Grace Walsh (unassisted) 0:23, L– Ella Hansen (Walsh) 13:05, Niemela (unassisted) 13:30, L– Hillmann (unassisted) 14:09
Third period: L– Niemela (Hansen) 14:37
PP: L/DC: (1/ 2); Fair: (0/0)
Shots: L/DC: 40 (15-10-15); Fair: 7 (3-2-2)
Saves: L– Avery Stilwell (7/7); F– Hadley Artz (30/40)