The Litchfield girls basketball team's season came to an end Saturday night with a 63-61 loss to the No. 3-seed Morris Area.
Litch lost the opening game of the season to Morris by 26 points, so there has been a lot of progress from the team throughout the season, but ultimately came up short.
Lily Osterberg led the team in scoring with 17 points. Osterberg has had a great last month of the season and one to build off of heading into next season. Sydney McCann stuffed the stat sheet once again with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Katelyn Cruze was one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 and nine. Neriah Lara rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points.
It's a tough way to end the season, but the girls played a lot better as the season went on and a lot of positives can be taken away from this season to build on for the next.
Section 3AA Girls Basketball Tournament (Feb. 22)
#3 Morris 63, #6 Litchfield 61
Morris........ 27 36 – 63
Litchfield... 24 37 – 61
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 17, Sydney McCann 15, Katelyn Cruze 13, Neriah Lara 10, Greta Hansen 2, Kelsey Ballard 2, Morgan Kaping 2
Rebounds: Cruze 9, Izzy Pennertz 7, McCann 6, Lara 5, Osterberg 4, Hansen 1
Assists: McCann 7, Osterberg 3, Lara 2, Janessa Olson 1, Kaping 1, Lara 1
Steals: McCann 2, Osterberg 1, Lara 1
Blocks: Pennertz 1