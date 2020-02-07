The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team lost 3-2 to Delano/Rockford in overtime Tuesday night at the Section 2A Quarterfinals.
The Dragons took an early 1-0 lead in the final minutes of the opening period on a goal from Alyssa Olson. It was a perfectly executed 3-on-2. Sophia Hillmann stopped and spun to the defender off of her and found another player right by the net who then dumped it off to Olson all alone on the other side of the net and put the puck in.
But in the second period, Delano punched L/DC right back in the mouth and scored twice in a three minute span. The first goal was on the power play and Mary Beth Kivisto shot the puck that bounced right of off goalie Avery Stilwell and went right Chloe Kuechle for a wide open goal. Later, Annika Reierson took the puck on the fastbreak and just above the middle of the faceoff zones, Reierson put a wrist shot that went right off of the top of the post and bounced straight up and came straight down behind Stilwell for the second goal.
That's usually all that it takes to turn a hockey game around, a few lucky bounces.
But the Dragons didn't go away that easily. They had to score in the final period or they would go home right then.
In the third period, a little luck did go L/DC's way. About six minutes into the period, Grace Walsh just put a shot on net that happened to go five-hole on Delano goalie Grace Glasrud for the equalizer.
In overtime, Delano put a lot more pressure on the Dragons and they just weren't able to hold on long enough to send it to another OT. Taylor Michael scored the game-winner on a nice feed from Grace Daly who then went top shelf over Stilwell for the win.
It was a great hockey game and the girls laid everything out on the line and sometimes the bounces just don't go your way. Could it have been a different day? Maybe, but some things just aren't meant to be. The girls played their hearts out and there's nothing at fault for a fantastic hockey game.
Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals (Feb. 6)
Delano/Rockford 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 OT
Delano/Rockford............... 0 2 0 1 – 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 1 0 1 0 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Alyssa Olson (unassisted) 16:13
Second period: D – Chloe Kuechle (Mary Beth Kivisto, Annika Reierson) 4:19, D – Reierson (unassisted) 7:24
Third period: L – Grace Walsh (unassisted) 6:21
Overtime: D – Taylor Michael (Grace Daly) 6:29
PP: L/DC: (0/1); Delano: (1/2)
Shots: L/DC: 21 (6-7-7-1); Delano: 54 (12-18-20-4)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (51/54), D – Grace Glasrud (19/21)