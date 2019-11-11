After the preliminary round of the section meet on Thursday, the Dragons had five girls make it to the finals on Saturday. They had their two relay teams, one in the 200 medley final and the other in the 200 freestlye consolation heat. In the 200 medley, the team of senior Jocelyn Larson, Margaret Boerema, Holly Lagergren and Ellie Brown took eigth to make the podium.
There was only one individual swimmer in the finals. Boerema also podiumed in the breaststroke after coming in eighth as well in the championship heat.
“The girls did awesome,” head coach Whitney Lind said. “Definitely some of them rallied back. The one's that dropped time is amazing. It's a tough section, they came out and did their best.”
The Dragons did have two divers make the finals in Brown and senior Cecilia Toenjes. Both improved from the spot that they were initially ranked. Brown went from 12 to eight and earned herself a spot on the podium and a medal. Toenjes was not as fortunate, she just made finals being ranked 16 and then jumped to 14 by the end.
“I think this was a super, hand-working group of girls that gave it everything that they had,” coach Lind said. “All of our seniors that came out and gave everything that they had, we are going to miss every single one of them.”
This may not have been the result that the girls were hoping for, but it was a hard fought season just to get to where they were. Now it's all about getting back in the pool and trying to improve yourself everyday to earn a chance next year.
“I think it was a good way for them to end today,” Lind said. “They surprised us with some of their times which is always fun to see. It's a high stakes meet, they did a good job. It was a good season, it was a fun season.”
Section 3A Swimming and Diving Championship (Nov. 9)
Litch results
200 medley relay (8 teams) — 1. Hutchinson A (Lexi Kucera, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Ainsela Jensen) 1:48.78; 8. Litchfield (Nora Lagergren, Margaret Boerema, Jocelyn Larson, Emma Brown) 1:59.84
200 freestyle (8)-- 1. Kylie Strobel (Delano) 1:56.00; no Litch swimmers
200 IM (8) — 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 2:09.50; no Litch swimmers
50 freestyle (8)— 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 23.51; no Litch swimmers
Diving (16) — 1. MaKena Rasmussen (Orono) 414.15; 8. Emma Brown 298.45; 14. Cecelia Toenjes 247.80
100 butterfly (8) — 1. Emma Kern (Delano) 56:60; no Litch swimmers
100 freestyle (8) — 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 51:83; no Litch swimmers
500 freestyle (8) — 1. Zella Lucas (Mound-Westonka) 5:04.18; no Litch swimmers
200 freestyle relay (8) — 1. Hutch A (Lexi Kucera, Mikayla Witte, Ainsela Jensen, Grace Hanson) 1:37.01; B-Final; 10. Litchfield A (Jocelyn Larson, Margaret Boerema, Holly Lagergren, Ellie Brown) 1:47.24
100 backstroke (8) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 56.83; no Litch swimmers
100 breaststroke (8) — 1. Ava Brogren (Willmar) 1:08.71; 8. Margaret Boerema 1:12.11
400 freestyle relay (11) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Hailey Farrell) 3:33.16; no Litch swimmers