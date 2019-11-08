Litchfield’s girls swimming team is set for the section finals with five entries moving on from prelims Thursday night.
Prelims are all about setting yourself up for a good showing in the finals. The Dragons have three of their four entries particpating in the championship heats, including two Litchfield divers, Emma Brown and Cecilia Toenjes making it to the championship.
None of the swimmers times had a state qualifying time, so they will hope to cut time if they want to travel Minneapolis next week.
The Dragons will have their A team compete in the consolation heat of the 200 yard freestyle relay. The other relay team for the 200 yard medley will be competing in the championship heat. Margaret Boerema is the lone Dragon individual swimmer as she will swim in the 100 yard backstroke championship heat.
The finals will give the teams and girls one last chance to cut their times and qualify for state, but the window is closing fast. The finals start at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willmar, and hopefully send some girls to state.
Section 3A prelims (Nov. 7)
200 medley relay (13 teams) — 1. Delano (Emma Kern, Abby Wadholm, Annabelle Wentzel, Laila Rosenow) 1:51.61; 8. Litchfield A (Nora Lagergren, Margaret Boerema, Jocelyn Larson, Ellie Brown) 1:59.37
200 freestyle (42) — 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 1:55.48; 27. Holly Lagergren 2:12.27; 32. Adallia Bruning 2:18.75; 36. Megann Wolter 2:22.59; 38. Grace Peterson 2:22.21
200 IM (35) — 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 2:10.11; 35. Lia Caron 2:46.33
50 freestyle (44) — 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 23.63; 17. Jocelyn Larson 26.44; 24. Ellie Brown 26.86; 28. Margaret Boerema 27.23; 33. Abby Athmann 27.86
Diving (25) — 1. MaKena Rasmussen (Orono) 294.35; 11. Emma Brown 201.70; 17. Cecilia Toenjes 181.70
100 butterfly (38) — 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 57.87; 27. Arin Deal 1:11.92; 32. Abby Athmann 1:12.80
100 freestyle (44) — 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 51.92; 23. Ellie Brown 59.40; 25. Jocelyn Larson 59.78; 34. Alex Carlson 1:02.86; 39. Grace Peterson 1:05.49
500 freestyle (39) — 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 5:14.38; 27. Adallia Bruning 6:08.79; 28. Nora Lagergren 6:11.05; 36. Megann Wolter 6:31.81
200 freestyle relay (11) — 1. Mound-Westonka (Jaylyn Storm, Annie Springer, Alyssa Bourdon, Ellen Ries) 1:40.57; 10. Litchfield A (Jocelyn Larson, Margaret Boerema, Molly Lagergren, Ellie Brown) 1:47.08
100 backstroke (37) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 58.87; 20. Nora Lagergren 1:09.45; 27. Adeline Lundin 1:13.07
100 breaststroke (38) — 1. Skye Thalhuber (Orono) 1:08.37; 8. Margaret Boerema 1:11.83; 19. Holly Lagergren; DQ Emily Peterson DQ
400 freestyle relay (11) — 1. Delano (Kylie Strobl, Shelby Benker, Laila Rosenow, Emma Kern) 3:40.95; DQ Litchfield A (Abby Athmann, Alex Carlson, Grace Peterson, Holly Lagergren) DQ