The number two ranked duo of Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum made to the finals after defeating Virginia 6-2 and 6-1 in the opening round.
In the next round, the duo took on the team from Thief River Falls, Khloe Lund and Bela Nelson. TRF did not provide much opposition to Stilwell and Bierbaum as they swept Lund and Nelson 6-4 and 6-2 to take on the third ranked team from Blake.
The tandem of Emily Melin and Caroline Cameron were the number three ranked duo in the state. But they suffered the same result as the team from Virginia, losing 6-2 and then 6-1.
No shocker in the finals as number one and number two found themselves in a showdown for supremacy.
Both teams split the first two sets before ultimately Blake pulling away in the end to take the final set 6-4.
We just wanted to fight,” Bierbaum said. “We didn't come here not to fight. We knew that the end was coming, but we knew if we just kept fighting we could make it interesting.”
Lara and Behnke lose consolation final
Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke were bounced in the first round by Virginia High's Anna Sietz and Ava Warren.
Lara and Behnke lost in consecutive sets 6-2 and 6-1, but still gave them a chance to compete in the consolation bracket.
They advanced to the second round of the bracket by nearly defeating Catherine Tiedmann and Emma Borowicz of Crookston. Litchfield took the first set before dropping the second and won a close third set 10-8.
History has a weird way of repeating itself because that is the exact same result that came in the finals.
“I don't think we played bad,” Lara said “I wouldn't take anything back from that match. They just hit better shots than we did.”
The season may have come to an end that not everyone would have hoped, but head coach Matt Draeger still loved how his girls fought.
“It was an emotional roller coaster and I loved the way the girls competed,” Draeger said. “I'm so proud of our season and our kids and what we represent”