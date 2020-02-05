The Litchfield gymnastics team scored 133.95 in a triangular with Waconia and Dassel-Coakto. Waconia came in first with 138.75 points, including taking first in every event.
Megan Nelson and Raina Kaping both had top-five finishes in the vault with Nelson coming in second and Kaping third. Nelson also came in second in the all-around competition.
Olivia Holmgren and Emma Brown both tied each other for second in the bars. Brown also came in fourth in the beam with 8.6 points.
After having no top-five finishes in the triangular, Grace Borowicz broke through in the floor routine for second place with 9.125 points. Nelson also finished with 9 points and came in fourth. Kaping was also close to joining the 9-point club with a score of 8.95.
This was the final meet of the season before sections on Feb. 15 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead. If anyone advances in sections, they will take on the State Tournament on Feb. 21 and 22.
Litchfield Triangular (Feb. 4)
1. Waconia 138.75, 2. Litchfield 133.95, 3. Dassel-Coakto 127.025
Individual Results:
Vault: 1. Dani Miller (W) 9.3, 2. Megan Nelson 8.9, t3. Raina Kaping 8.85, t6. Olivia Holmgren 8.65, t6. Grace Borowicz 8.65, t11. Kaylee Sundvee 8.5
Bars: 1. Miller (W) 8.9, t2. Holmgren 7.8, t2. Emma Brown 7.8, t7. Borowicz 7.5, t8. Nelson 7.45, t11. Lilli Chvatal 7.4
Beam: 1. Sydney Shea (W) 9.3, 4. Brown 8.6, 6. Nelson 8.35, 7. Vail Kaping 8.25, 11. Borowicz 7.65, 12. Raina Kaping 7.6
Floor: 1. Shea (W) 9.5, t2. Borowicz 9.125, 4. Nelson 9, 6. Raina Kaping 8.95, 8. Abby Barus 8.425, 9. Vail Kaping 8.4
All-around: 1. Miller (W) 36.425, 2. Nelson 33.7, 4. Borowicz 32.925