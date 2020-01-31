Vail Kaping
 Photo credit: Steven Nelson

The Litchfield gymnastics team lost 135.550-to-129.625 to Delano Thursday night.

After putting up over 130 the last few meets, the girls took a step back posting a 129.

Litchfield did not win a single event. Grace Borowicz came in second in the bars, floor, and all-around competition. She also came in third in the vault and sixth on the beam.

Vail Kaping had the team's best finish on the beam, coming in fourth.

Their next meet will be a triangular against Dassel-Cokato and Waconia on Tuesday.

Delano 135.550, Litchfield 129.625 (Jan. 30)

Individual Results:

Vault: 3. Grace Borowicz 8.750, 6. Olivia Holmgren 8.625, 8. Megan Nelson 8.500, 9. Raina Kaping 8.475, 10. Vail Kaping 8.350

Bars: t2. Borowicz 8.000, 6. Emma Brown 7.775, 8. Lilli Chvatal 7.350, 9. Nelson 7.350, 10. Holmgren 7.275

Beam: 4. Vail Kaping 7.850, 6. Borowicz 7.650, 7. Brown 7.600, 8. Nelson 7.275, 9. Raina Kaping 7.250

Floor:2. Borowicz 8.875, 5. Nelson 8.650, t7. Raina Kaping 8.475, 9. Vail Kaping 8.425, 10. Abby Barus 7.625

All-around: 2. Borowicz 33.275, 4. Nelson 31.775, 6. Vail Kaping 24.625, 7. Raina Kaping 24.200, 11. Holmgren 15.900, 12. Brown 15.375

