The Litchfield gymnastics team only bested Wilmar in the bars routine en route to a 132.000 to 129.500 loss Tuesday night.
Grace Borowicz took first place in the bars competition with a score of 8.350, with Emma Brown coming in fourth with a score of 7.775.
Megan Nelson tied for first on the beam with Tayva Carruthers by a score of 8.350.
Borowicz and Raina Kaping both took third and fourth in the all-around portion. They were outscored by over a full point in total score.
The team next hosts a triangular Thursday with Annadale and Glencoe-Silver Lake coming to the Armory.
Litchfield 129.500, Willmar 132.000 (Dec. 17)
Individual Results
Vault – 4. Grace Borowicz 8.450, 5. Raina Kaping 8.350
Bars – 1. Grace Borowicz 8.350, 4. Emma Brown 7.775
Beam – 1. Megan Nelson 8.350, 3. Raina Kaping 8.200, 5. Vail Kaping 8.050
Floor – 3. Megan Nelson 8.600, 4. Grace Borowicz 8.450
All-around – 3. Grace Borowicz 32.375, 4. Raina Kaping 32.200