The Litchfield gymnastics team took a step in the right direction with a home win over Paynesville last Thursday.
The Dragons posted a final score of 128.850, besting Paynesville with a score of 107.375
Litch scored not quite a point less than their score in the opening meet of the season last year, also against Paynesville.
The team would go on to win all four events, with Grace Borwicz winning the floor, beam and vault individually. Borwicz would finish as the top all-around performer with a score of 32.800.
Megan Nelson was the gymnast who took first in the bars for Litchfield. Nelson would also come in second in the floor routine and fifth on the beam.
Raina Kaping was third in all-around scoring with 30.200 points. Kaping was third in the floor, fourth for the vault and bars.
Vail Kaping also had an impressive season debut, taking second in the vault, third in beam and fourth in the floor routine.
Their next meet is Thursday against Benson at the Armory.
Litchfield 128.850, Paynesville 107.375
Vault - 1. Grace Borowicz (L) 8.850, 2. Vail Kaping (L) 8.550, 4. Raina Kaping (L) 8.450, 5. Joci Olson 8.250
Bars - 1. Megan Nelson (L) 7.400, 2. Grace Bor0wicz (L) 7.300, 3. Emma Brown (L) 7.300, 4. Raina Kaping (L) 6.900
Beam - 1. Grace Borowicz (L) 7.900, 3. Vail Kaping (L) 7.700, 4. CeCe Tonjes (L) 7.050, 5. Megan Nelson (L) 6.875
Floor - 1. Grace Borowicz (L) 8.750, 2. Megan Nelson (L) 8.500, 3. Raina Kaping (L) 8.100, 4. Vail Kaping 7.975, 5. Emma Brown 7.750
All-Around - 1. Grace Borowicz (L) 32.800, 3. Raina Kaping (L) 30.200