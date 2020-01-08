The Litchfield gymnastics came in third in a triangular against New Prague and New London-Spicer Tuesday night. New Prague won the meet with a score of 135.475, with New London-Spicer coming in second with 130.225 points, and Litchfield coming behind with a score of 128.725.
Liv Holmgren placed fifth in the vault with a score of 8.55. Grace Borowicz also came in fifth in the bars with 7.9 points. Borowicz also finished second in the beam.
Raina Kaping finished in second place for the all-around competition, right in front of Borowicz.
The team's next meet will be Thursday Jan. 9 against Watertown-Mayer.
New Prague 135.475, New London-Spicer 130.225, Litchfield 128.725 (Jan. 7)
Vault: 5. Liv Holmgren 8.55, Raina Kaping 8.45, Grace Borowicz 8.45, Vail Kaping 8.25, Kaylee Sundve 8.2
Beam: Emma Brown 7.975, Raina Kaping 7.875, Vail Kaping 7.65, Megan Nelson 7.225, Borowicz 6.85
Bars: 5. Borowicz 7.9, Brown 7.85, Lilli Chavatal 7.45, Raina Kaping 7.4, Nelson 7.275
Beam: 2. Borowicz 8.775, Raina Kaping 8.475, Nelson 8.35, Vail Kaping 8.15, Abby Barus 7.775
All-Around: 2. Raina Kaping 32.15, 3. Borowicz 31.925