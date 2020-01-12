The Litchfield gymnastics team came in second place out of eight teams at the Maple Lake Invite Tumble in the Jungle on Saturday.
Each competition had 55 participants compete in each event, with the lowest Dragon finisher coming in tied for 49th.
Grace Borowicz finished top-five in each event. She finished in second in the all-around competition and in the beam. Borowicz had third place finishes in the vault and the bars, with her floor routine coming in fifth.
Megan Nelson also had a great event for the Dragons. Nelson was their next best all-around finisher coming in fifth place with a score of 33.7. Nelson surpassed nine points in the floor routine, but came .1 point shy of nine in the vault.
Liv Holmgren did well in the events that she was in. Holmgren did score nine in the vault, good for sixth. In the bars, Holmgren scored 7.6 points which was good for a tie for 12th.
Vail Kaping also finished in the top-10 for the all-around competition, coming in seventh with 32.8 points. Kaping tied Nelson with 8.9 points in the vault. Her two lowest places were a tie for 29 and 27 in the bars and floor. But Kaping came back with a stellar beam that earned her 8.9 points and a second-place finish.
It was a good weekend for a team that is heading in the right direction. Their next meet will be on Friday Jan. 17 when they host a triangular with Waconia and Dassel-Cokato.
Tumble in the Jungle 2020 (Jan. 11)
Team Results: 1. Edina 140.2, 2. Litchfield 135.25, 3. St. Louis Park 129.85, 4. Maple Lake 126.05, 5. HLWW-HT 125.5, 6. Little Falls 125.4, 7. Kasson Mantorville122.5, 8. LGPE 102
Individual Results:
Vault: t3. Raina Kaping 9.05, t3. Grace Borowicz 9.05, 6. Liv Holmgren 9, t7. Megan Nelson 8.9, t7. Vail Kaping 8.9, 25. Abby Barus 8.65, t49. Kaylee Sundve 8.1
Bars: 3. Borowicz 8.05, 7. Emma Brown, t10. Nelson 7.7, t12. Holmgren 7.6, t16. Lili Chavatal 7.3, t18. Raina Kaping 7.2, t29. Vail Kaping 6.85
Beam: 2. Vail Kaping 8.9, t3. Borowicz 8.6, t8. Nelson 8.1, t12. Raina Kaping 7.9, t15. Brown 7.7, t22. Barus 7.4
Floor: 5. Borowicz 9.2, t6. Nelson 9, t20. Barus 8.25, t20. Raina Kaping 8.25, 27. Vail Kaping 8.15, 28. Kaylee Sundve 8.1, t40. Lili Chavatal 7.5
All-Around: 2. Borowicz 34.9, 5. Nelson 33.7, 7. Vail Kaping 32.8, 11. Raina Kaping 32.4