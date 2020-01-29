The Litchfield gymnastics team beat Maple Lake 135.65 to 128.1 Tuesday night.
They had first place and second place finishes in every event.
Grace Borowicz continued her great season, coming in first in the vault and all-around competition and second in the bars behind Emma Brown.
Megan Nelson also had a great meet, coming in first in the floor routine and second in vault and all-around competition.
As the season keeps going, the Dragons seem to be getting stronger and stronger.
Litchfield's next meet will be at Delano on Thursday.
Litchfield 135.65, Maple Lake 128.1 (Jan. 28)
Individual Results:
Vault: 1. Grace Borowicz 8.8, t2. Megan Nelson 8.75, 6. Raina Kaping 8.5, 7. Vail Kaping 8.4, 10. Abby Barus 8.05
Bars: 1. Emma Brown 8.3, 2. Borowicz 8.275, 3. Lilli Chvatal 7.7, 6. Nelson 7.425, 9. Raina Kaping 6.45
Beam: 1. Vail Kaping 8.8, 2. Brown 8.75, 4. Borowicz 8.6, 6. Nelson 8.1, 8. Raina Kaping 7.4
Floor: 1. Nelson 9.05, 2. Raina Kaping 8.8, 3. Borowicz 8.775, 4. Vail Kaping 8.625, 7. Barus 8.25
All-around: 1. Borowicz 34.45, 2. Nelson 33.325, 7. Raina Kaping 31.15