The Litchfield gymnastics team bested Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 134.050-to-124.250 Friday night.
Grace Borowicz won both the bars and floor routines and also came in first in the all-around competition. She also came in second in the vault.
Raina Kaping was the other gymnast who took a top spot, coming in first in the beam. She also came in second in the all-around competition.
The Dragons next meet will be against Maple Lake on Tuesday.
Litchfield 134.050, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 124.250 (Jan. 24)
Individual Results:
Vault: 2. Grace Borowicz 8.800, 3. Megan Nelson 8.775, Raina Kaping 8.600, Vail Kaping 8.450, Kaylee Sundvee 8.250
Bars: 1. Borowicz 8.350, 2. Emma Brown 8.100, 4. Nelson 7.700, Lilli Chvatal 7.375, Raina Kaping 7.275
Beam: 1. Raina Kaping 8.800, 2. Vail Kaping 8.750, 3. Borowicz 8.600, 5. Brown 7.400, Nelson 6.350
Floor: 1. Borowicz 9.000, 3. Raina Kaping 8.650, 4. Nelson 8.500, 5. Abby Barus 8.200, Vail Kaping 8.100
All-around: 1. Borowicz 34.750, 2. Raina Kaping 33.325, 4. Nelson 31.325