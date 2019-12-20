The Dragons posted their best score of the year so far, but it wasn't enough as they lost to Annadale 133.150 to 132.525.
The theme of the match was second, as Litch didn't get first in a single event, but got second in all but the bars.
Grace Borowicz got second in the vault, floor routine and all-around competiton. Vail Kaping was their other second-place finisher in the beam.
Although it was a loss, the girls are improving their scores each match which will set them up well for the rest of the season.
Litchfield will be on a bit of a break until Jan. 7 when they host a triangular with New London-Spicer and New Prague.
Annandale 133.15, Litchfield 132.525 (Dec. 19)
Vault: 2. Grace Borowicz 8.9, 4. Raina Kaping 8.65, 5. Vail Kaping 8.575, Kaylee Sundve 8.55, Abby Barus 8.4
Bars: 3. Emma Brown 8.075, 4. Borowicz 7.85, Megan Nelson 7.625, Raina Kaping 7.175, Lilli Chvatal 6.725
Beam: 2. Vail Kaping 8.45, 3. Nelson 8.2, 4. Raina Kaping 7.95, 5. Borowicz 7.85, Brown 7.5
Floor: 2. Borowicz 9.225, 3. Nelson 8.6, 4. Raina Kaping 8.55, Vail Kaping 8.3, CC Toenjes 7.65
All-Around: 2. Grace Borowicz 33.825, 3. Raina Kaping 32.325