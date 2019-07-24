As a milk hauler for First District Association, Patrick Riley has witnessed his share of bad driving habits.
That’s why he welcomes Minnesota’s new hands-free driving law.
“I have daily near misses where someone starts to drift into my lane and when they get close, you can plainly see the phone in their hand,” Riley said. “Last summer I had to take the shoulder to avoid one car. It’s both sexes, all ages.”
Beginning Aug. 1, drivers will receive a moving violation if found holding their mobile phone or any other handheld devices while driving, as a result of a law passed by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year.
Violation of the new law will result in a petty misdemeanor and a $50 fine including court fees for the first offense. For a second and subsequent violations, drivers will be fined $275 each, plus court fees. Drivers may use their cellphone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and GPS, only by voice commands or single-touch activation.
“The driving force of this law is the reduction of distracted driving-related crashes, specifically fatal crashes,” Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said. “Studies show a reduction (in accidents) when hands-free laws are enacted. So our focus will be to first educate, then enforce accordingly. (Cellphones) have become a major distraction, thus the law change. But we can’t forget about other distractions. We want people to be safe as they travel down the road, and we want people to feel safe and confident other drivers are doing the same.”
Currently, it is difficult for police officers to determine whether drivers are texting or using their GPS, but the new law will make it easier to stop drivers simply because they’re holding their cellphones in their hand, Cruze said.
“I don’t think the new law will create any new challenges for enforcement,” he said. “In some respects, it is easier and more straight forward. Currently, you can’t text and drive, but you can make a phone call with the device in your hands. That, at times, is a little more difficult to determine, ‘Are they texting or are they calling?’ Under the new law, it simply cannot be in your hands. (Officers) don’t have to try to figure out if (drivers) are texting or calling.”
Distracted driving or inattentive driving played a role in one-in-five accidents in Minnesota between 2013-2017, which resulted in an average 53 deaths and 216 serious injuries each year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.
The desire for individual freedom and personal rights may help explain why people like to use their phone while driving, Rep. Dean Urdahl said.
“But that only goes so far,” Urdahl said. “You don’t have the personal right to hit my car while I’m driving. That could be the offshoot of texting or distracted driving. Distracted driving is a major problem. It’s one of the major causes of accidents in Minnesota. I’m sure there’ll be an increase in citations … there’ll still be people trying to get away with texting.”
The number of drivers using their phones might not decline quickly, but the new law should help deter driving distracted, Ryan Barron of Litchfield said.
“I think it’s a great law,” Barron said. “(I’m) so annoyed when I see people looking down at (their) phone and not looking up at the road. I have Bluetooth in my car, but my husband does not. We talked about either investing in Bluetooth for him or simply recognizing the fact that he may not answer his phone when he’s driving his vehicle.”
People will have to prepare their devices for things such as GPS or music and place them on a phone holder attached to their vehicle before driving. In cases where a phone malfunctions, drivers will have to pull to the side of the road safely before attempting to resolve the problem.
“There will be a period of adjustment as people adjust to the new law,” Urdahl said. “It’s important to the safety of the people of Minnesota that we limit distractions. That’s what we’re doing with this.”