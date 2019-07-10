Happy 150th Litchfield!
What a rich history we have here in the heartland, and we are so blessed to have had those who have gone before us setting up our town for us to enjoy! Even those of us who don’t have ancestors that were settlers here, we can appreciate the hard work and dedication that went into making Litchfield a great place to live, work and play!
The Fourth of July is behind us, and we are in the midst of one of the best weeks for Litchfield — Watercade! Thank you so much to the Watercade committee for all of your hard work this year as you planned for our fun this week and weekend! Your dedication to our celebration is greatly appreciated! And to the city workers who have worked so tirelessly to keep Litchfield so clean and beautiful, thank you! Both of these groups deserve our appreciation, so if you see any of them this week, be sure and express your gratitude!
The second session of swimming has started this week and it’s not too late to get your swimmer in their lessons for our third session that starts July 22. Here in the land of 10,000 lakes, our kiddos need to know how to enjoy the water and we are here to help!
Dancin Dragons starts July 22 and still has room for your young dancer. Dance is a great way to get your child moving and working on those dance moves they will be using throughout the year. For those young wrestlers among us, wrestling camp starts July 29.
For adults we still have room in our Rustic Designs Flower Farm trip that is July 29. We will be traveling up to the Rustic Designs Flower Farm of Belgrade for a Summer Flower Arranging Class. There will be a short instruction on arranging a bouquet, and then you will have a chance to cut your own flowers, pick out a vase and put together a bouquet to take home. Flowers to choose from will be ranunculus, anemone, sweet peas, annual scabiosa, annual phlox and so much more. Classes last about two hours, in which we will tour the rows of flowers. Registration deadline is July 22, so we hope you can join us!
For all registration see us on www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, call 320-693-2354 or visit us at 307 E 6th Street, here in Litchfield. Happy Watercade!