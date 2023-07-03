Aliza Hulstein
Parents: Robin and Nathan Hulstein
Siblings: A 1-year-old sister.
Sponsor: GVL Poly
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
My favorite parts of school are math, writing in cursive and going outside for recess.
What three words best describe you?
Three words to describe me would be kind, caring and silly.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My mom is my role model, because she is kind, smart and courageous.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
It would be hard to choose between the Royalty coronation and art in the park!
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
To meet new people in our community and other communities and to participate in fun activities.