Brynley McGraw
Parents: Ashlyn McGraw and Marcos Rodriguez
Siblings: Lena, 1.
Sponsor: Naturally Undefined Beauty
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I love music class and being with my friends.
What three words best describe you?
Smart, kind, energetic.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My parents, because they teach me how to be a good person and they always take care of me.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
My favorite event is the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
I want to know more about what it’s like to be in the royalty and get to be in parades. I also like to wear beautiful dresses and feel like a princess. I want to be a good role model and show that I’m proud of the town that I have lived in my whole life.