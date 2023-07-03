Clara Johnson
Parents: Blayne and Katie Johnson
Siblings: Lucy, 6; Harlan, 1.
Sponor: Kadyl Inc.
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I like music class the most.
What three words best describe you?
Funny, smart and kind.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My teacher, Mrs. Jenzen, because she teaches math and I would like to be a math teacher one day.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
The parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
I would like to represent Litchfield because I think it would be fun to be involved in more events in the community.
Aliza Hulstein
Parents: Robin and Nathan Hulstein
Siblings: A 1-year-old sister.
Sponsor: GVL Poly
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
My favorite parts of school are math, writing in cursive and going outside for recess.
What three words best describe you?
Three words to describe me would be kind, caring and silly.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My mom is my role model, because she is kind, smart and courageous.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
It would be hard to choose between the Royalty coronation and art in the park!
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
To meet new people in our community and other communities and to participate in fun activities.
Jordyn DeSmith
Parents: Joshua and
Samantha DeSmith
Siblings: none
Sponsor: Tax Depot
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do yu like most about school?
Math and music.
What three words best describe you?
Compassionate. Honest. Imaginative.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My dad because he has always been by my side to encourage me.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
Royalty coronation.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
To have fun and meet new people.
Savanna Turnbough
Parents: Susan Wright
and Rudy Turnbough II
Siblings: Cierra Turnbough, 21; Noah Mack, 20; Hayden Turnbough, 18; Rudy Turnbough III, 15; Jase Turnbough, 8; and Londynn Turnbough, 5.
Sponsor: Family Fare
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I love socializing and hanging out with my friends and making new friends. It’s always fun getting to meet and know new people.
What three words best describe you?
Postive, funny and outgoing.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My mom is my role model. She is kind, smart and helpful and is always looking out for others. She volunteers in the community and is always looking for the next person she can help. She has gone through many ups and downs and always has a smile on her face even though she may not always be happy. She always finds a way to get things done and if she doesn’t know how, she will look it up or find the answer. I love my mom and she always knows how to make me feel special and important.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
The beach party! It’s right at the lake and I love to swim!
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
So I can meet new people and make new friends. And show other towns what a great and helpful community we are.
Lexi Bischof
Parents: Keri and Jeremy Bischof
Siblings: Alyssa, 19; Addison, 10.
Sponsor: Litchfield Shipping
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I enjoy music and math.
What three words best describe you?
Silly, loving and go-with-the-flow kind of girl.
Who do you consider a role model you’re your life and why?
Kylie Guggemos. She is very motivated to learn, works hard and loves kids.
What is your favorite
Watercade event?
Pie in the park and the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as Junior Ambassador?
I would learn more things, make new friends and have fun!
Kate Groskreutz
Parents: Chase and Stephanie Groskreutz
Siblings: Adelyn, 13.
Sponsor: Dolan, Besser & Geffre
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I like to hang out with my friends and I like math.
What three words best describe you?
Loving, kind, thoughtful.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My sister because she is brave and shows me how to stand up for myself.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
I like the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
I think it would be fun and interesting to be a part of because I like my hometown.
Brynley McGraw
Parents: Ashlyn McGraw and Marcos Rodriguez
Siblings: Lena, 1.
Sponsor: Naturally Undefined Beauty
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I love music class and being with my friends.
What three words best describe you?
Smart, kind, energetic.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My parents, because they teach me how to be a good person and they always take care of me.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
My favorite event is the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
I want to know more about what it’s like to be in the royalty and get to be in parades. I also like to wear beautiful dresses and feel like a princess. I want to be a good role model and show that I’m proud of the town that I have lived in my whole life.