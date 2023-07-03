Kate Groskreutz

Parents: Chase and Stephanie Groskreutz

Siblings: Adelyn, 13.

Sponsor: Dolan, Besser & Geffre

School: Lake Ripley Elementary

What do you like most about school?

I like to hang out with my friends and I like math.

What three words best describe you?

Loving, kind, thoughtful.

Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?

My sister because she is brave and shows me how to stand up for myself.

What is your favorite Watercade event?

I like the parade.

Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?

I think it would be fun and interesting to be a part of because I like my hometown.

