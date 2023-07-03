Kate Groskreutz
Parents: Chase and Stephanie Groskreutz
Siblings: Adelyn, 13.
Sponsor: Dolan, Besser & Geffre
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I like to hang out with my friends and I like math.
What three words best describe you?
Loving, kind, thoughtful.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My sister because she is brave and shows me how to stand up for myself.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
I like the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
I think it would be fun and interesting to be a part of because I like my hometown.