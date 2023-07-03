Lexi Bischof
Parents: Keri and Jeremy Bischof
Siblings: Alyssa, 19; Addison, 10.
Sponsor: Litchfield Shipping
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I enjoy music and math.
What three words best describe you?
Silly, loving and go-with-the-flow kind of girl.
Who do you consider a role model you’re your life and why?
Kylie Guggemos. She is very motivated to learn, works hard and loves kids.
What is your favorite
Watercade event?
Pie in the park and the parade.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as Junior Ambassador?
I would learn more things, make new friends and have fun!