Savanna Turnbough
Parents: Susan Wright
and Rudy Turnbough II
Siblings: Cierra Turnbough, 21; Noah Mack, 20; Hayden Turnbough, 18; Rudy Turnbough III, 15; Jase Turnbough, 8; and Londynn Turnbough, 5.
Sponsor: Family Fare
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
What do you like most about school?
I love socializing and hanging out with my friends and making new friends. It’s always fun getting to meet and know new people.
What three words best describe you?
Postive, funny and outgoing.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My mom is my role model. She is kind, smart and helpful and is always looking out for others. She volunteers in the community and is always looking for the next person she can help. She has gone through many ups and downs and always has a smile on her face even though she may not always be happy. She always finds a way to get things done and if she doesn’t know how, she will look it up or find the answer. I love my mom and she always knows how to make me feel special and important.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
The beach party! It’s right at the lake and I love to swim!
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as a Junior Ambassador?
So I can meet new people and make new friends. And show other towns what a great and helpful community we are.