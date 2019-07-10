Using fresh fruit in season is always better than frozen.
It is a little early for raspberries with our late spring and heavy rain. This kuchen, the German word for cake, is delicious. The raw turbinado sugar is partially refined sugar with some of the natural molasses still in it; it is boiled only once. The granulated sugar we are familiar with has all the molasses removed when it is refined, or boiled several times.
I tried making this with almond flavoring to enhance the flavor. It really was better with the vanilla.
Raspberry Almond Kuchen
Crust
1 1/2 cups flour, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold butter
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Mix 1 cup flour, salt and cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream and pat into greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Combine remaining 1/2 cup of flour with 1/2 cup sugar and sprinkle over raspberries below.
Filling
4 cups fresh raspberries
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup (2 ounces) slivered almonds
Arrange berries over crust, sprinkle flour and sugar from above over berries. Combine flour and sugar from above in large bowl. Mix together. Stir in eggs, cream and vanilla. Pour over berries. Sprinkle almonds over top. Bake at 375 F for 40-45 minutes. Serve warm or chilled. Store in the refrigerator. (I used raw turbinado sugar for a finer taste and texture.)
Before we could buy strawberry gel for a quick, fresh strawberry pie, we had to make our own gel. This recipe does have a better flavor with actual fruit. It is from “Morgan Cookbook” or Church of St. Michael in Morgan, Minnesota. My mother always added 3-4 drops of red food coloring to the glaze.
French Strawberry Glaze Pie
1 quart fresh strawberries
1 cup strawberries, hulled and washed, leave whole
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup water
3 to 4 drops red food coloring
1 baked 9-inch pie crust, cooled
Simmer together 1 cup strawberries and a little water. Drain water and mash. Blend sugar, cornstarch and water. Add to mashed berries. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. When thickened, remove from heat and cool. Add food coloring and stir until color is even. Continue to cool.
Arrange remaining berries in pie crust, pointed sides up with largest on bottom. Spread cooled glaze on top. Refrigerate until firm. Served with whipped topping or whipped cream.
Years ago, when we were traveling through Georgia, I found this peach cookbook, “The Peach Sampler,” complied by Eliza Horton. Her recipes come from a variety of sources. This one is from the Georgia Peach Commission.
Peach Pecan Bread
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup peeled, mashed peaches
1 cup chopped pecans
Grease 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Heat oven to 385 F. In small bowl mix flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt together. In large bowl with mixer at medium speed beat butter until soften. Add corn syrup and sugar. Beat well. Add eggs and beat until light and well mixed. Add flour alternately with peaches. Stir in pecans.
Turn into prepared pan. Bake in oven for 60 minutes or until knife blade comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes and remove from pan. Cool completely, wrap in plastic wrap or tin foil. Best if sliced next day.
Fruit pizza is popular for summer get togethers. There are many recipes. This one is my standard.
Fresh Fruit Pizza
1 roll of white cookies or 1 bag of white cookie dough mix, made according to directions.
Grease large pizza pan with oil spray. Spread cookie dough in pan, you may need to spray dough if sticky. Dough may not go all the way to edge of pan. Bake at 350 F for about 20 minutes. Times may vary with thickness of cookie dough. Cool completely.
2 eight-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat together until smooth. Spread on cooled cookie dough
1 quart strawberries
1 pint raspberries
1 pint blueberries
Rinse and drain fruit. Slice strawberries and sprinkle on cream cheese. Sprinkle raspberries and blueberries on top. Chill.
Other fruits: mangos, pineapple, blackberries, peaches, and bananas. Add peaches and bananas just before serving.