Litchfield City Council will meet in "emergency" session at 2 p.m. today to discuss the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be be conducted via video conference, with city council members, city engineer and other city staff joining via digital connection. Mayor Keith Johnson and Administrator Dave Cziok and Attorney Mark Wood will attend the meeting in the City Council chambers, which will be open to the public, but seating limited to 10 people.
The council will first consider an emergency declaration that gives the council and administration broader powers during the emergency, including performing public work, entering into contracts, employing temporary workers and purchasing supplies.
The resolution enacting the emergency declaration says, in part, the city is enacting the powers because "conditions in Minnesota and the threat to the visitors and inhabitants of the City has worsened considerably as a result of the Emergency" and "this situation threatens the provision and delivery of city services as a result of the Emergency."
The resolution enacts the city's emergency operations plans and a Pandemic Response Plan.
Also on the agenda is a review of the emergency personnel planning policy, COVID-19 response plan and an item titled "economic preparedness."