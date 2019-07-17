More than 425 people relived all 150 years of Litchfield’s history through a musical and theatrical experience.
The portal to the past was written by Tim Nelson, a Litchfield native who moved away at the age of 12 and never lost touch with the heart of the town. Nelson directed and composed the musical “Litchfield is Our Home,” which highlighted Litchfield’s finest as part of celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary. The production ran twice Tuesday, July 9 at the Litchfield Opera House.
“This project was truly a labor of love for all of us,” Nelson said. “For me it was so wonderful reliving the memories of my childhood and certainly doing a ton of research about the town long before I came along and after.”
The genesis of his musical composition began when he decided to buy a house in Litchfield last year, he said. Ever since he moved away, he frequently visited Litchfield, as many of his relatives still live here. He grew up on North Holcombe Ave., and when he discovered a house was up for sale on the same street, he immediately seized it, he said.
“The sounds, smells, feel of the air and of course the train whistle really got my creative juices flowing,” Nelson said. “When approached about creating a piece about the town for the 150th, I was honored and thrilled.”
The preparation for the musical took him a little over one year, he said. Nelson dedicated six months to research, sort and gather information from the Meeker County Historical Society, GAR Hall, oral reports from local residents, community leaders and online resources, he said.
“After sifting through a mountain of info, I started to formulate the idea that I really needed to highlight the people of Litchfield,” Nelson said. “The professions that came to the forefront during all of my research — farmers, nurses, (schools), churches (and) entertainment. … These are the real stars of the town. Of course, it was great that a movie star came from here as well.”
As Nelson applied his research findings, certain leaders in each profession unfolded to be the characters of the musical, he said.
“I then started feeling what each song may sound like,” Nelson said. “A turn-of-the-century lilt for Brightwood Beach (Cottage), a folk-sounding ballad for the school teachers, an epic-poem-type tune for Nelsan and Horton, (an) inspirational (song) for the church, and so on. Telling these stories through (music) is always so much more challenging but also heightens the emotions. … Since (this) was where my expertise lied, I felt this would be the best route to go on this show — a complete musical piece.”
After writing the script and music, Nelson said he recorded the tracks, and he learned that some of the songs needed to be performed live for a more dynamic experience.
“I could not be more thrilled to see these characters come to life, hear these songs soar and watch the incredible reactions from our audiences,” Nelson said. “We ended up with two full houses and standing ovations in both. I don’t think (we) could have asked for more.”
Nine cast members along with Nelson traveled from California to perform in the show. They were Olivia Aniceto, Vince Aniceto, Melissa Cook, Chris Caputo, Kristin Henry, Sean McCrimmon, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Elizabeth Romero and Cliff Senior. Nelson said he works with these troupe of actors at his theater in Southern California — The Rose Center Theater.
Judy Hulterstrum, executive director for the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce, played an instrumental role in helping Nelson prepare his show.
“Each time (Nelson) would visit we would discuss the musical,” Hulterstrum said. “He asked if I could find eight to 10 people to become involved in the musical, and the search started. I talked to several people and found five, and then we had a couple of additions from the auditions that (Nelson) held.”
The talent that emerged from Litchfield were Sarah Dollerschell, Katie Hulterstrum, Ali Lundin, Art Ellson, Greta Hulterstrum, Laura Hulterstrum and Mayor Keith Johnson.
“Rehearsing all these different actors together towards one wonderful goal was really magical,” Nelson said. “The love for the town, and the respect and affection for each other was truly amazing”
Herbert Chilstrom of Litchfield and a retired bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church flew out from Arizona to depict his own character live, which was one of the last-minute surprises for the audience, Nelson said.
“It was inspirational and very heartwarming for everyone in our audience,” Nelson said. “(Also), possibly one of the greatest moments occurred when audience members were coming up to the cast members after the show and exclaiming, ‘You played my mom,’ … ‘She was my grandmother,’ ‘She was my favorite teacher’ and so many more. I knew then we had really touched the lives of a lot of people here in Litchfield.”