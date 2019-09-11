Litchfield firefighters Jamie Brekke and Jesse Peterson took time from work Wednesday to remember and honor the first responders and victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Brekke and Peterson, along with other firefighters and emergency personnel, participated in a living memorial on city property, just to the west of the Cargill plant on U.S. Highway 12.
Litchfield Fire Department members have participated in similar memorials the past several years. Wednesday, the department's hook-and-ladder truck had it's ladder extended to full height, with a U.S. flag hung from the top. On the ground underneath were parked emergency vehicles from Litchfield Police Department and Litchfield Rescue Squad, in addition to the fire truck. Firefighters knelt on the ground in silence.
The Office of the Meeker County Sheriff wrote on its Facebook the local memorial is especially for remembering all the firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and police officers “who made the ultimate sacrifice saving others.”
“Never forget,” Peterson of Litchfield said of the message he hoped to send through his participation in the memorial.