Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.