A Litchfield man died July 3 near Elwood, Nebraska, while on the job.
According to Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken, at 10:45 a.m., Eric Koepp, 48, an employee of Midwest Asphalt, was struck and killed by a skid-steer loader on a construction site near Road 735 and U.S. Highway 283 in Elwood, Nebraska.
Charles Bishop, 23, of Genoa, Nebraska, was backing the skid-steer loader when it hit Koepp and pinned him against another piece of machinery. Koepp was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Gosper County Attorney’s Office and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.