Outside of wrestling and gymnastics sections, boys and girls basketball was the only sport played this weekend.
On Valentines day, both the boys and the girls played Glencoe-Silver Lake, with the girls victorious and the boys losing.
The girls were down at the half by two points to the Panthers. The Dragons (10-14, 4-8 WCC West), however, put the clamps down in the second-half, allowing just 14 points to defeat Glencoe (12-12, 5-7 WCC West) 55-48.
Lily Osterberg led the team in scoring with 10 points, she also dished out four assists to lead the team. Katelyn Cruze and Izzy Pennertz both were just one point away from recording a double-double. They finished with nine points, Cruze had 13 rebounds and Pennertz 10.
The girls turned it around and took on Kimball the following night.
The game was tied at the half, but the Dragons came through clutch with a 45-40 win for their third straight victory.
Neriah Lara led the way with 13 points. Sydney McCann came close to a 4X5 with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals to continue her impressive season.
There are only two games left in the regular season for Litch before they turn their focus to sections. The first game is Tuesday against Watertown-Mayer and then close out the week with a tough game against Mound Westonka.
The boys only had one game on this weekend on Friday against Glencoe.
It was a close first half, with the Panthers out to a five-point lead. But the Glencoe (13-10, 7-4 WCC West) offense caught fire in the second to defeat Litchfield (16-7, 7-5 WCC West) 58-41.
Tyson Michels was the Dragons leading scorer with 14 points, Ben Alsleben also added nine points.
There are only three games left for the boys in the regular season. They take on Watertown-Mayer Tuesday and then a big conference game with Mound Westonka Thursday. Litchfield will then close out the season at home against Hutchinson on Feb. 27.
Litchfield 45, Kimball Area 40 (Feb. 15)
Litchfield......... 19 26 – 45
Kimball Area... 19 21 – 40
Individual Stats:
Points: Neriah Lara 13, Sydney McCann 11, Izzy Pennertz 7, Katelyn Cruze 6, Greta Hansen 4, Janessa Olson 2, Kamri Driver 2
Rebounds: McCann 7, Pennertz 6, Cruze 5, Hansen 5, Lara 4, Olson 3, Lily Osterberg 3, Morgan Kaping 2, Driver 1
Assists: McCann 3, Olson 2, Kaping 1, Osterberg 1, Driver 1
Steals: McCann 3, Driver 3, Olson 2, Hansen 1, Kaping 1, Osterberg 1
Blocks: none
Litchfield 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48 (Feb. 14)
Litchfield.................... 32 23 – 55
Glencoe-Silver Lake... 34 14 – 48
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 10, Neriah Lara 9, Katelyn Cruze 9, Izzy Pennertz 9, Sydney McCann 6, Kamri Driver 6, Janessa Olson 3, Greta Hansen 3
Rebounds: Cruze 13, Pennertz 10, McCann 9, Osterberg 7, Lara 3, Driver 3, Hansen 3, Morgan Kaping 1
Assists: Osterberg 4, Lara 3, McCann 2, Olson 1, Driver 1, Kaping 1, Kelsey Ballard 1
Steals: Lara 2, Kaping 2
Blocks: none
Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Litchfield 41 (Feb. 14)
Glencoe-Silver Lake... 24 34 – 58
Litchfield.................... 19 22 – 41
Individual Stats:
Points: Tyson Michels 14, Ben Alsleben 9, Avery Liestman 8, Ben Nelson 6, Drew Kotzer 4
Rebounds: Liestman 4, Michels 3, Alsleben 3, Logan Graphenteen 3, Kotzer 2, Nelson 2, Dom Dietel 1
Assists: Kotzer 3, Graphenteen 3, Michels 2, Liestman 2, Alsleben 1, Nelson 1
Steals: Michels 2, Kotzer 2, Alsleben 1, Graphenteen 1
Blocks: Michels 1, Liestman 1