FungusAmongus Players' production of "Man of La Mancha" opens on Friday, July 19, for a six-show run.
The classic musical will be presented by the Dassel-Cokato Arts Association at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave SW, Cokato. David Metcalf directs the story of the mad knight Don Quixote and the impossible dream, with a cast and crew from Cokato, Dassel, Hutchinson, Howard Lake, Montrose and other surrounding communities.
Performances are July 19-21 and 26-28, with Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Arts Association on the PAC website, pac.dc.k12.mn.us, by visiting the D-C Community Education office, or by calling (320)286-4120. Advance tickets are $18 and tickets at the door are $20.
This activity is funded in part with a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council made possible by the voters of Minnesota, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.