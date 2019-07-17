Mayor Keith Johnson hosted the inaugural Mayor’s Prayer Luncheon at Zion Lutheran Church July 10.
The event was sponsored by the Litchfield Ministerial Association. The guest speaker was Rev. Dan Buendorf, a former Zion Lutheran Church pastor. Johnson said it was good for people young and old and some of the church leaders to reflect on what Jesus Christ has done for them.
“Because of the 150 years, we wanted to bring together all the faith in our community,” Johnson said. “All of the faiths could have been here — whatever you believe in. I think it was a great event because we kept it to 150 people, and maybe if it grows, we can do it better. We also want to bring a good speaker each time — with Pastor (Buendorf) being part of the history of Litchfield. It was really nice to have him here.”
Other guest speakers were Pastor Troy Pflibsen of Zion Lutheran Church who gave the opening remarks and grace. Pastor Jeff Garland of Cornerstone Church prayed for Litchfield’s past. Pastor Bill Kerr of United Methodist Church prayed for Litchfield’s present. Chaplain Keith Carlson of Ecumen prayed for Litchfield’s future.
The cost of the luncheon was $10 fee for the lunches, which also benefit LMA to help homeless individuals in Litchfield. All were welcome to attend the event from all faiths and walks of life, Johnson said.