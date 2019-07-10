As outlined by Matt Johnson of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission, the Meeker County Board at its July 2 meeting, approved a work plan guiding public transportation resources into the future for the four-county area of Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Kandiyohi counties.
The emphasis of the work plan, which received unanimous board approval, is that the area's transportation needs can be better filled with a four-county approach rather than have the counties involved pursue goals individually.
The goal of the four-county grouping, as outlined by Mid-Minnesota's Johnson, is to identify the region's growing transportation needs, mitigate transportation problems and facilitate sustainable partnerships through regional cooperation.
A 15-member advisory board has been formed to guide the grouping. Paul Bukovich, Meeker County Social Services director, and Tiffany Collins, Central Community Transit director, are members of the advisory group.
Among the area's the group will study are the volunteer driver program, gaps between transportation needs and service available, and the needs of people with transportation handicaps in the four-county area.
In other actions
- The county board set a maximum rate of $3,000 for indigent burial services.
- Jason Harris was appointed to the HRA board on the recommendation of Karla Lundin, HRA director.
June 18 meeting
At the board’s June 18 meeting, Kristin Cote, land use director who has worked in Planning and Zoning in the county for the past 20 years, resigned from full-time work effective June 21 as her husband has taken an out-of-state job.
The county is taking applicants to fill the position but has set no definite date to fill the position. At her last county board meeting on June 18, Cote expressed appreciation for the support her work has received from the board through the years, and board members commended her for to good work she has done for the county. Cote will continue to do some part time work for the county while still in the area.
Other actions
- Commissioners approved the purchase of 6,000 new highway maps from Crow River Press at a cost of $ 3,380.
- The board approved the purchase of five vehicles for the Meeker County Sheriff's Department. The vehicles that will be purchased are four Ford SUV Police Interceptors, ranging from cost from $35,941-$36,627 from Atwater Ford.
- The contract for ditch cleaning and tree removal on County Ditch 12 was awarded to Gerald Whitcomb, the low bidder among four at $31,990.
Personnel matters
- The board accepted he resignations of social worker Jordan Reinking and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Thompson.