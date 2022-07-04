Kaylee M. Sundve
Parents: Kim Sundve, Bryce Sundve
Siblings: Mason, 16, Montana, 14, Hailey, 11, Murray, 9, Marcus, 5, Zachary, 4.
Watercade sponsor: Forsman Farms
School: Lichfield High School, class of 2022.
What are your post-secondary education plans?
I will be attending Ridgewater Community College in Hutchinson. I will be majoring and getting my BSN (bachelor of science in nursing), and once finished, become a traveling nurse.
In what extracurricular activities do you participate?
Theater, marching band, drumline, gymnastics, track manager, choir.
How are you involved in your community?
Coach Community Ed gymnastics, community theater.
What do you do for fun in your free time?
Have Bible study, hang out with friends, travel, babysit, coach, work out, work.
Do you have any special talents?
Vocalist, drummer, gymnast.
Are you currently employed?
Yes, Litchfield NAPA Auto Parts.
What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?
Ten years from now, I see myself settled down with a family while still pursuing a job in nursing at a local hospital, maybe still traveling for work if my spouse’s job allows it.
Who is one person you admire and why?
Natasha Koll, English teacher at LHS, is someone I admire because she came back to her hometown to reinvest in the community that gave her so much. I admire the way she gets involved with her students (athletes and classroom), her passion in helping kids grow in Christ, and her willingness to help anyone who steps foot in her room.
Why would you like to be crowned as Miss Litchfield?
I would like to be crowned royalty because I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
Raina Kaping
Parents: Glenn and Alisha Kaping
Siblings: Brothers Ezra, 22, Afton, 22, and sister Vail, 19.
Watercade sponsor: First District Association.
School: Litchfield High School, class of 2023.
What are your post-secondary education plans?
I plan to attend a four-year college to achieve a degree, which is undecided at this time. The areas of study I am interested in are nursing, business and economics.
In what extracurricular school activities do you participate?
I am a three-sport athlete, competing in cross country, gymnastics, and track and field. I was in the color guard for the Litchfield marching band, and am currently a part of the Litchfield choir.
How are you involved in your community?
I am a part of Cornerstone Church’s youth group where we meet weekly. We have had community involvement such as singing for the nursing home residents and packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
What do you do for fun in your free time?
In my free time I enjoy spending time with friends and family, going out to the movies, and shopping. I also enjoy baking, as well as spending time painting my nails and doing my makeup and hair.
Do you have special talents?
Some of my special talents include communication skills, time management, friendliness and empathizing with others.
Are you currently employed?
This summer I will be employed at Community Ed gymnastics, and will pick rocks on my grandpa’s farm.
What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?
In 10 years I am hoping to have graduated college with a degree and possibly further my education and obtain a master’s degree. I will also work to establish myself in my career, work environment and friends and family along the way.
Who is one person you admire and why?
I admire my former math teacher, Mr. (Bill) Huhner. Mr. Huhner always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He is willing to have a meaningful conversation with anyone who he sees, and he truly cares for others’ success. Mr. Huhner’s passion for teaching others always showed throughout his math lessons in the classroom. Along with these inspiring traits, Mr. Huhner’s punctuality, integrity and humility make him an admirable person.
Why would you like to be crowned as Miss Litchfield?
If I were to be crowned, I would love to meet new people and areas of the community this opportunity would bring. Along with experiences I would have otherwise not been able to be a part of, and to broaden my view of the vastness of our community. I have looked forward to participating in Miss Litchfield for many years. I have always enjoyed the gowns and crowns!
Britney Prahl
Parents: Donovan and Brenda Prahl
Siblings: Josh, 23, Payton, 21, and Karlee, 15.
Watercade sponsor: Chad Loch – RE/MAX Realty.
School: Litchfield High School, class of 2022.
What are your post-secondary education plans?
I am going to attend Martin Luther College this coming fall to pursue a degree in education/teaching either mathematics or a life science to the middle school or high school level.
In what extracurricular school activities do you participate?
Tennis (9-12), basketball stats for boys (9-12), softball (9-12), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (12), Student Council (12), National Honor Society.
How are you involved in your community?
I have helped out with various Community Ed programs such as softball and tennis during the summer time. I have volunteered to help in the concession stands for athletic activities and helped with the clock for girls and boys basketball.
I helped with Vacation Bible School at my church and Share-A-Meal to help those who are in need. I helped out Kids of the Kingdom in town during my sophomore year, through one of my high school classes.
What do you do for fun in your free time?
I enjoy working out, spending time in nature, reading, hanging out with my friends and family, and alone time to work on bettering myself as an individual.
Do you have special talents?
No, not really. I am just highly involved in athletic activities.
Are you currently employed?
No, not currently, but I plan to get a job during the summer time. Either at Walmart or at my past day care job.
What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?
Ten years from now, I see myself married, with a few kids, somewhere in Minnesota or the neighboring states. I will have a teaching job for either mathematics or life science class, and in addition, will hopefully be coaching one of the sports at the school. I will foster a loving and positive environment not only in my home but also in my classroom with the hope to help and impact many lives along the way. I will achieve these goals through keeping a positive mindset throughout everything life throws at me, and through keeping my faith a priority to get me through my struggles.
Who is one person you admire and why?
One individual I strongly admire is Mr. (Bill) Huhner. Mr. Huhner was my tennis coach and algebra 11 teacher my sophomore year. Whether he was coaching or teaching, he always gave it his all with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. He is a driven individual and lives his life to the absolute fullest. He has taught me to never give up in life even when times are tough and do not always go our way. He has shown me how to be open-minded and patient in life as well as being kind to everyone you meet. The final thing he taught me and various others was the importance in leading a healthy life in what we eat and an active lifestyle to keep ourselves in good physical shape. He will truly be someone I will never forget and be grateful to have been able to meet.
Why would you like to be crowned as Miss Litchfield?
I would like to be crowned as Miss Litchfield because it will provide me with the opportunity to give back to my community, whether that be my past coaches, teachers or friends in Litchfield that have helped shape me into the person I am today. Being crowned will also give me the amazing chance to meet and get to know a variety of other individuals in my town and other communities, and to be able to advance in my public speaking and people skills. If crowned, I will forever be honored and grateful to have been able to serve my community and build lifelong friendships I will never forget.
Claire Loch
Parents: Chad and Natalie Loch
Siblings: Brady, 19, and Camille, 15.
Watercade sponsor: Chad Loch.
School: Litchfield High School, class of 2023.
What are your post-secondary education plans?
College for my nursing degree.
In what extracurricular school activities do you participate?
Basketball, golf, FFA.
How are you involved in your community?
I volunteer at the nursing home, FFA.
What do you do for fun in your free time?
Golf, volunteer, hunt, fish.
Do you have any special talents? If so, what are they?
I’m a great golfer and enjoy hunting and fishing.
Are you currently employed?
Yes, Spectralytics.
What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?
Travel nurse.
Who is one person you admire and why do you admire them?
Shay Sonsolla’s mom (Melissa Sonsolla). She is very good at having conversations, very honest and true to herself. Melissa put everyone before herself.
Why would you like to be crowned as Miss Litchfield?
Good opportunity to represent the lovely city of Litchfield.