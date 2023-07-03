Abby Stoffer
Parents: Tammy and Mike Stoffer
Siblings: Morgan Stoffer, 21.
Sponsor: Doosan Bobcat Company
High school: Litchfield High School
Post-secondary plans: I plan to pursuemy education in real estate with my college undecided.
School involvement: I am a wrestling manager and a former colorguard member and used to play volleyball and softball up until this year due to an injury. Our school is also working on a project called Letters of Love that I participate in.
Employer: Stay N Play daycare center.
Community involvement: I love helping with the St. Philip Church when I am able to and I volunteer to help at the Forest City Tavern with my family.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In winter, I enjoy skiing at Powder Ridge and going snowmobiling and in the summer I love going to the lake and either tubing or going on the pontoon, all with family, because to me family means a lot.
Do you have any special talents? Not that I know of.
What three words best describe you?
Hard-working, caring and determined.
Who is one person you admire? Why?
I admire God. He has always been a huge part of my life and for what he has done for all of us. I will always look up to Him. He died for us to be saved, and I know He cares about each and every one of us. He is always there for me when I’m in need of help.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
The beach party. I love seeing how much the community can come together and have fun. I enjoy seeing everyone smiling and having a good time, and there is also so much to do.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as Miss Litchfield or a princess?
This is a great opportunity that I feel honored to take up. I also believe it’s a great way to connect with my community and do great things for the community. Not only is it a great opportunity but it gives me better chances at colleges that I’m looking into. I’ve heard many great things about the program, and it would be so much fun to be involved in all the events that are included and meet new people.