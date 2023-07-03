Ayda Granlund
Parents: Jess and Melissa Granlund
Siblings: Dylan Granlund, 20.
Sponsor: BlueStem Wealth Partners
High school: Litchfield High School
Post-secondary plans: I am currently planning to finish my AA degree at Ridgewater College, and then I am not sure.
Employer: Dragons Kids Club
Community involvement: I attend Cornerstone Church every Sunday and I work at a local daycare.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to weight lift and work out at the gym, singing in choir and individual lessons, and studying the Bible.
Do you have any special talents? No.
What three words best describe you?
Energetic. Ambitious. Understanding.
Who is one person you admire? Why?
One of the high school’s English teachers, Mrs. Koll. I admire her because of her undeniable faith in Jesus, her willingness and patience to help students in more ways than just education, and her strong family bond.
What is your favorite Lichfield Watercade event?
The coronation, because as a child I remember wanting to be like those girls when I grew up, so getting to be a part of it is very meaningful to me.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as Miss Litchfield or a princess?
As I said in the previous question, as a little girl, I looked up to the royalty and I want to have that same impact and be a role model to other little girls, both that I know and that I don’t know. I also want to represent our community as Miss Litchfield or a princess because I feel it is a great opportunity to become a bigger part of our community and to become more involved.