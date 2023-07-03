Kylie Guggemos
Parents: Michelle Guggemos and Christopher Guggemos
Siblings: Jake Jones, 25; Kristen Jones, 23; Katelyn, 15.
Sponsor: Farm Bureau
High school: Litchfield High School
Post-secondary plans: I will be attending Mankato State University, majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
School involvement: Was involved in theater for three and a half years.
Employer: Simply Good.
Community involvement: I volunteer at the WEB preschool with a group once a week for an hour and a half. I enjoy this class and am always willing to help out in any way.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy reading, doing makeup and playing with my dog..
What three words best describe you?
Passionate, driven and hard-working.
Who is one person you admire? Why?
I admire Candace Boerema. I admire her because of the everlasting positivity she brings. Each day you walk into her class she greets you with a smile and will always check in with you. No matter what she always keeps a positive attitude which is what I aspire to be.
What is your favorite Watercade event?
My favorite Watercade event is the beach party.
Why would you like to be selected to represent Litchfield as Miss Litchfield or a princess?
I would like to represent Litchfield because I believe I have a lot to offer. I feel I can be a positive asset and bring not only creativity but positive energy as well.