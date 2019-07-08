A missing St. Cloud teen was last seen around 12:02 a.m. June 27 while in Litchfield.
Family reported Jayden Anderson, 16, missing around June 28, according to Sadie Simonett, victim assistance specialist at Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.
Simonett said they are unaware of Jayden's location at his time of disappearance.
"We believe he was with another boy around the same age," Simonett said.
Jayden is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150-160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. His ears are pierced and a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Anderson."
Anyone with information about Anderson should contact St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444.
Sarah Anderson, Jayden's mother and Jesse Aaseby said that they just want to know he is safe.
"Jayden, we love you , we are worried and there is nothing too big that we can't work through," Sarah said. "Please get a hold of anyone in the family to let us know that you are safe."