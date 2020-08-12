Rock ‘n’ roll like it’s the 1950s with musical legends Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash when David Keiski brings his tribute show to the Litchfield Opera House.
Due to state health guidelines, capacity for the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, shows are limited to 60 people per performance. In the event, the two shows sell out, Keiski said he would add a third show at 1 p.m.
“It’s an interesting spin the Opera House is able to do this,” he said. “Because we’re only able to have 60, we’re going to come with a 4-piece band. I’m leaving the incidental players at home — the drummer and bass player. I’m bringing Alison Keller, an amazing violinist, who also sings Patsy Cline. Mitchell Hall is Johnny Cash. He’s going to come out and tribute Johnny. I’ll do Roy. I’ve learned some Jerry Lee Lewis and Buddy Holly, too. I’ll change costumes a couple of times. It’s going to be a fun show about the songwriter personalities. I’m also bringing a side man who plays multiple instruments. There will be plenty of fabulous musicianship. We’ll fill in with digital. I’m so proud to play with these guys.”
Keiski has played several gigs at the Opera House and said he’s looking forward to returning.
“It’s so wonderful,” he said. “It’s a two-story building, very wide open. It will be easy for everyone to have all kinds of space. You can dance with someone from your own household. Otherwise, you’ll have to social distance. The stage is elevated, separate and far away. You can see. We won’t seat anyone close to us. Everyone should wear a mask and follow state standards. We’ll have sanitizer available, too.”
If you haven’t been to the Opera House in awhile, you’re in for a treat. Earlier this year, a big renovation was completed, which included new paint, new electrical work, a new lobby floor and new drapes.
Keiski had a good gig going with the Roy Orbison tribute show until the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year. Then everything stopped.
“It’s been surreal,” he said.
It’s been about a year since the musician started doing the Roy Orbison tribute shows. His first show was at the Westonka Performing Arts Center. It attracted a full house and it gave the performer the encouragement he needed to book more shows.
“I was in Florida for two months — January and February,” Keiski said. “I played a winery, outdoor venue, the owner said it was the most people he’d ever had — 650 people. Every show I played down there sold out. I came home and played at the Albert Lea Art Center and in New Ulm and then everything shut down. We had at least eight shows canceled. At first, it was let’s do this online thing. It was fun to play and have your friends chime in, but you miss the camaraderie of getting people together.”
After the stay-at-home orders, Keiski is appreciating playing together in person. “It’s a blast every time,” he said. “Especially after being bottled up.”
When Keiski isn’t playing music. He can be found at his day job publishing Lake Minnetonka Navigator Magazine.
“The first week, like everyone, it felt so disheveled with nothing to do,” he said. “I publish a magazine, nothing was selling. I finally relaxed and settled down. I sort of enjoy cooking again. I seemed to be doing dishes all the time. Nobody is calling you for lunch, no ballgames, no happy hours.”
To pass the time, Keiski started writing songs in the style of Roy Orbison. It worked because he ended up with almost an album of material. He was able to channel his emotions, the lack of activities and the surrounding political turmoil into his work. It prompted him to write another 10 songs and shoot some video, which he could edit in his home studio and throw up on Facebook.
The break also provided him other opportunities.
“I started learning Buddy Holly because I had the time,” he said. “It’s a great era to flash back to. Next thing I know I’m Googling for Buddy Holly glasses.”