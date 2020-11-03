2020 election
It's Election Day 2020! In Litchfield and Meeker County and Minnesota, people are headed to the polls to cast their votes. Polls typically close around 8 p.m., and then the counting begins.

Following are the local races we will be following, and we will update vote totals throughout the evening. All totals are preliminary.

Litchfield City Council

At-Large

(5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Ron Dingmann 1,895

Holly Flemming 1,281

Ward 2

(1 of 1 precinct reporting)

Rick Beecroft 329

Darlene Kotelnicki 384

Ward 4

(1 of 1 precinct reporting)

John Carlson 473

Vern Loch Jr. 182

Litchfield School Board

(three open seats go to top three vote getters)

(19 of 20 precincts reporting)

Alex Carlson 2,347

Vanessa Christianson 969

Chase Groskreutz 1,629

Dan Hansen 1,543

Michelle Falling 2,282

Manny Jasso 1,917

Malinda Larson 978

Julie Rae Pennertz 2,379

Steven Skalman 1,024

Meeker County Commissioner

District 2

(5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Julie Bredeson 1,219

Greg Gilbertson 1,144

District 3

(9 of 9 precincts reporting)

Paul M. Johnson 1,371

John L. Smith 1,263

District 4

(4 of 4 precincts reporting)

Danny Schiefelbein 2,176

STATE

Senate District 18

(56 of 85 precincts reporting)

Scott Newman 16,154

Chad Tschimperle 6,163

House District 18A

(32 of 37 precincts reporting)

Dean Urdahl 13,606

MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT

(3,132 of 4,110 precincts reporting)

Paul Thissen 1,212,745

Michelle MacDonald 807,854

 

FEDERAL

President

(2,774 of 4,110 precincts reporting)

Donald Trump 997,219

Joe Biden 1,209,789

Roque De La Fuente 4,145

Howie Hawkins 7,270

Kanye West5,922

Brock Pierce 4,461

Gloria La Riva 1,562

Alyson Kennedy 1,242

Jo Jorgensen 24,886

U.S. Senator

(3,401 of 4,110 precincts reporting)

Jason Lewis 1,156,989

Tina Smith 1,371,112

Kevin O’Connor 161,288

Oliver Steinberg 48,316

U.S. House Seventh District

(1,065 of 1,329 precincts reporting)

Collin Peterson 116,509

Michelle Fischbach 155,778

Rae Hart Anderson 5,017

Slater Johnson 13,823

