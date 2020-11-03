It's Election Day 2020! In Litchfield and Meeker County and Minnesota, people are headed to the polls to cast their votes. Polls typically close around 8 p.m., and then the counting begins.
Following are the local races we will be following, and we will update vote totals throughout the evening. All totals are preliminary.
Litchfield City Council
At-Large
(5 of 5 precincts reporting)
Ron Dingmann 1,895
Holly Flemming 1,281
Ward 2
(1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Rick Beecroft 329
Darlene Kotelnicki 384
Ward 4
(1 of 1 precinct reporting)
John Carlson 473
Vern Loch Jr. 182
Litchfield School Board
(three open seats go to top three vote getters)
(19 of 20 precincts reporting)
Alex Carlson 2,347
Vanessa Christianson 969
Chase Groskreutz 1,629
Dan Hansen 1,543
Michelle Falling 2,282
Manny Jasso 1,917
Malinda Larson 978
Julie Rae Pennertz 2,379
Steven Skalman 1,024
Meeker County Commissioner
District 2
(5 of 5 precincts reporting)
Julie Bredeson 1,219
Greg Gilbertson 1,144
District 3
(9 of 9 precincts reporting)
Paul M. Johnson 1,371
John L. Smith 1,263
District 4
(4 of 4 precincts reporting)
Danny Schiefelbein 2,176
STATE
Senate District 18
(56 of 85 precincts reporting)
Scott Newman 16,154
Chad Tschimperle 6,163
House District 18A
(32 of 37 precincts reporting)
Dean Urdahl 13,606
MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT
(3,132 of 4,110 precincts reporting)
Paul Thissen 1,212,745
Michelle MacDonald 807,854
FEDERAL
President
(2,774 of 4,110 precincts reporting)
Donald Trump 997,219
Joe Biden 1,209,789
Roque De La Fuente 4,145
Howie Hawkins 7,270
Kanye West5,922
Brock Pierce 4,461
Gloria La Riva 1,562
Alyson Kennedy 1,242
Jo Jorgensen 24,886
U.S. Senator
(3,401 of 4,110 precincts reporting)
Jason Lewis 1,156,989
Tina Smith 1,371,112
Kevin O’Connor 161,288
Oliver Steinberg 48,316
U.S. House Seventh District
(1,065 of 1,329 precincts reporting)
Collin Peterson 116,509
Michelle Fischbach 155,778
Rae Hart Anderson 5,017
Slater Johnson 13,823