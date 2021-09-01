20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 23, 2001
Clarence Groskreutz’s Belgians, Belle and Duke, were feeling a little unruly Friday. Once or twice, Groskreutz had to use a switch to persuade them to follow his commands. Groskreutz hopes to get the horses in shape for the Forest City Threshers Show this weekend. The threshing show grounds are located just across the way from the Forest City Stockade. Groskreutz and his wife, Betty, have owned the Belgians for 14 years, one year longer than it was that they were the main organizers of the Forest City Threshing Show. The show, which started out on the Groskreutz farm, has since moved across the highway. What began as a gathering of a few fans of old-time machinery, grew into a public event with over a thousand people in attendance. “It started with the horses — Wayne and Yvonne Johnson and the Clip Clop Trolley,” Betty said. Then Clarence began to accumulate antique machinery. “I bought a corn binder at an auction sale for $45,” he said. “Bud Watkins bought a hay loader and a threshing machine.” Clarence liked the show better when it was smaller. “Then everyone did what they wanted to do,” he said. “Now everyone has an assigned job.” There will always be horses at the show, Clarence said. “One year we had 52 teams out here.”
Broadway performer and Grove City resident Benjamin Bryant will headline a special program of music that will celebrate 25 years of Litchfield community theater Sept. 8 at Washington Auditorium in the Meeker County Family Services Building. Bryant will be joined in the performance by many members of the original casts from a quarter century of Litchfield Community Theatre performances. The show is planned as a fundraiser for the effort to install new theater seats at the auditorium.
The air above Litchfield will be filled with airplanes Sunday as the Litchfield Lions Club stages its annual fly-in and drive-in breakfast. On the menu will be french toast, sausage, eggs, orange juice and coffee, all for a donation of $4.50 for adults. Along with the tasty breakfast, visitors will have a chance to get a closeup look at a variety of airplanes. As many as 100 planes have taken part in the fly-ins in the past.
For the second consecutive year, the Litchfield area will be transported back to the Civil War period. It’s all part of the 2001 Grand Army of the Republic Encampment, which is set for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Litchfield. Civil War buffs from throughout the state are expected to attend the encampment, which will take place in the sand pit 7.5 miles southeast of Litchfield. The encampment will include black powder shooting competition. Everything kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with musket shooting, followed by rifles, carbines and pistols. Cannon shooting is set for Sunday. Additional competitions will be held Monday. Admission to the event is $3 for adults and $1 for children.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 1, 1971
Assessments made on the sanitary sewer project recently completed on South Swift to the Litchfield Golf Club ran into opposition at Monday’s Council meeting. Both the Litchfield School District and representatives of the estate of Lillian Rangeloff entered objections to the assessments on the project. Wendell Nelson, attorney representing the school board, said there was no basis for assessing the school district on the project. “Assessment should be based on benefits,” Nelson said, “and there was no basis for assessing the school district on the project.” The entire school board appeared to assist in voicing the school district’s objection to the assessment.
The Litchfield City Council Monday night approved a proposal which will make Litchfield a part of a regional library set up embracing Meeker and Kandiyohi counties. The Litchfield Council was the first of four governing bodies involved to give its approval. Before the joint library can become operative, approval must also come from the Meeker County commissioners, the Willmar City Council and the Kandiyohi County Board. Willard Erickson, chairman of the Litchfield Library Board, which has given support to the regional library concept, outlined plans for the regional library setup to the council Monday night. The new regional library system will be known as the Crow River Regional Library. Under the new setup, the Litchfield Library will continue to operate as it has in the past, but will have access to a much larger selection of books. Willmar and Kandiyohi County will provide 62 percent of the overall budget, while Litchfield and Meeker County will provide $44,150.
Meeker County deputy Ken Rosin spent part of his holiday afternoon chasing hogs. About 30 hogs weighing in the 75- to 100-pound range got away from the Elmer Schlueter place near Strout Monday afternoon and were wandering on and off Highway 1. Rosin, Schlueter and the latter’s two sons rounded up the pigs before they were struck by any vehicles.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 22, 1946
Gunder H. Sundahl, a resident of the county for three-quarters of a century, was not a bit tired, but very happy, Tuesday evening following a very exciting day Sunday, when nearly 300 people called at the home of his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Crosby, to honor him on his 100th birthday. Instead, he enjoyed the day by looking over the many greeting cards and telegrams he received. Fifty relatives were served dinner at noon and afternoon callers were served a light lunch. The Litchfield Ice Cream Company donated ice cream during the day as a tribute to Mr. Sundahl.
Near tragedy came on the same day with glory for Eldred “Porky” Anderson as he shut out the Litchfield baseball nine with a sterling two-hit, 13-strikeout performance as Cosmos Sunday afternoon. His father had been taken to the Litchfield hospital after being struck by an errant bat. The accident took place at batting practice before the game when Eric Anderson’s bat flew out of his hands after taking a vicious swing at the ball and struck Mr. Anderson, who was standing near the Cosmos bench at the time. He was rushed to the Litchfield Hospital immediately. He had been knocked senseless by the blow. X-rays showed a fractured skull and he was transferred to a Minneapolis hospital.
The following returned home from Green Lake Bible Camp near Spicer, where they had been the past week: Caelette Kinlund, Valerie Fredrickson, Jean Torgerson, Mary Anderson, Joan Johnson, Tom Gandrud, Dudley Draxten, Miss Melba Tenny, counselor, and Rev. and Mrs. H.E. Hendrickson and daughters. Mrs. Hendrickson had worked as a nurse during her stay at camp.
Twelve to 14 neighbor men came to the assistance of Mrs. Carl Hovey last week when the entire crew went to her farm home near Grove City and threshed and shocked her grain. Four or five women also assisted in serving the lunch and dinner for the crew of men. For Mrs. Hovey, whose husband was killed in a traffic accident recently, this was a kind and neighborly act that was appreciated beyond words.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 25, 1906
Owing to the extremely warm evening, there was only a small attendance at the courthouse Monday evening to hear C.A. Lindberg, candidate for Congress in the Sixth District. Mr. Lindberg is an interesting speaker and gave the audience a plan talk on just where he stands on the questions that are on the people’s mind at the time. He impressed his hearers as being a man that is with the people and not a corporation candidate.
Prairie season opens next Saturday and in anticipation of the great day coming, local hunters have been oiling up their guns and will no doubt be in the fields early. The game is reported to be scarce.
Those who went to Lake Park Sunday witnessed one of the best games seen on that diamond this season. Both Heimpkes, the local pitcher, and Fisler of the visitors were in excellent form, the former striking out 13 men while Fisler had nine strikeouts to his credit. The game was fast and snappy all the way through and was witnessed by a large crowd. When the smoke of the battle cleared away, Litchfield was found to be the winner by the margin of 3 to 2.
Elmer Johnson and Albert Swanson, who came down from Winnipeg some weeks ago to assist the former’s father, Nels Johnson of Greenleaf through haying and harvest, returned to their Canadian homes on Tuesday.
The schools of this city opened the first of the week with all of the teachers present and full enrollment of pupils. In the high school there were present at the opening exercises, in addition to the teachers, members of the Board of Education. Also present wee Reverends R.G. Mitchell, O’Calligan, Chard and Olson, who delivered appropriate remarks.