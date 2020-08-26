Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City students will go back to school in person, at least in part, for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
The ACGC School Board formally approved a “base learning model” of full-time in-person learning for elementary students and a hybrid model for secondary students during its Aug. 24 meeting. Approval came with the understanding that, as local circumstances and state guidelines may change, Superintendent Nels Onstad could adjust procedures as needed. The board would be promptly updated on any changes implemented between board meetings.
For kindergarten through sixth grade, that means classes four days per week, on a slightly modified schedule from previous years. Students in grades 7-12 will attend school in two separate groups, A and B, each two days per week, with distance learning on the other two days.
Onstad and principals Kodi Goracke (K-4) and Robin Wall (5-12) emphasized that the district would be following state “Safe Learning Plan” guidelines in implementing the modified programming, and that the schedule is subject to change, based upon the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties.
Students also have the option of enrolling as full-time “distance learning” students. The elementary distance learners would basically follow the same trajectory and curriculum as their in-person classmates. Secondary distance learners will take part in a special “Admentum” program.
Distance learners must commit to one quarter in that program before being allowed to transfer back into the regular school program. Google Classroom will be used on the days students are not in class in person. There are funds and equipment available to assist families in setting up remote learning at their homes.
Goracke and Wall reported that, to date, 37 elementary students have opted for the distance learning model for the first quarter. Thirty secondary students have enrolled in distance learning. A few families had not, as of Aug. 24, let the district know if their children will be at ACGC or not.
Despite the uncertainty, a few more students have already enrolled in both buildings than were at ACGC last year, the principals noted, as the district has picked up several new families through open enrollment. If in-person students become ill, they will be transferred to distance learning until they recover.
Onstad described the difficulty of arranging for bus transportation for ACGC students. Since buses cannot carry as many students as in previous years, per state guidelines, negotiating a contract for transportation was challenging. About half of district families have offered to bring their own children to school, and the smaller numbers of secondary students who will be on the bus each day will help reduce overall ridership to manageable numbers. There will also be a couple of shuttle buses added, between buildings, to reduce the need for students to change buses. A contract with Dayton Bus Service was approved by the board, which calls for an increase of approximately 1.5 percent over last year, plus the extra cost of shuttle service.
Onstad also explained the process of taking student and staff temperatures on a daily basis. Families will be asked to take care of this prior to sending their students off in the morning, but there will also be an electronic group temperature monitor set up at school entrances, to flag any unusual rise in body temperatures. There will be staggered class release schedules, grade-level locker assignments, modified food service, and state masking requirements will be followed. Masks will be furnished if students do not have them. Efforts will be made to keep grade levels separate during the school day.
One uncertainty is what to do if teachers and other staff become ill. Finding substitute teachers has always been a challenge, Onstad noted, and several regular substitutes have already informed the district that they are not willing to come in this fall. There will also be a great deal of pressure on the school nurse.
The various protocols are being described in letters which have, and will be sent soon, to parents and guardians of ACGC students, school officials said. The district has already spent $194,000 in federal CARES funds to purchase personal protective equipment, thermometers, cleaning supplies and other items. It is estimated that approximately $400,000 will be spent before this school year is over, Business Manager Wendy Holle reported. Some potential COVID-related costs, such as substitutes for sick staff members, is unknown.
Activities Director Marj Mauer described modifications that will be required in sports and theater activities.
Polarized
COVID-19 has taken its toll on staff, students and parents.
“The polarity of public opinion as to what you should do or not is real,” Onstad told the board. “It's been an emotional roller coaster.”
Construction delays
Besides preparing for students and staff to return to school under the threat of COVID-19, ACGC has had another “C” to add to its plate: construction.
Although most of the work is on track at the elementary building in Atwater and at the special education facility in Cosmos, there have been contractor and weather-caused delays at the junior-senior high school complex. As a result, some administrative office work will not be done in time for school to start, and the contractor is being required to install temporary “fixes” to accommodate staff.
Some exterior work will not be completed until mid-September, project manager Colin Rehbein told the board. Several of the delays began when the general contractor failed to order some supplies in a timely manner. Fortunately, most infrastructure work by subcontractors, such as electrical, HVAC and parking lot paving was completed on time. Because the general contractor is failing to meet contracted timelines, it may become necessary to bring in alternative contractors to complete the job, Rehbein told the board.
Coaches approved
In personnel matters, the board approved a list of fall activity coaches, an administrative assistant contract with Alysia Listerud, and an early childhood coordinator contract with Peggy Starz. Jennifer Barnes was hired as media clerk, and Jana Hald for payroll. Two paraprofessionals, Robin Kragenbring and Jennifer Pauff, resigned.
Handbooks OK'd
The board also approved student and faculty handbooks for the 2020-2021 year before adjourning the meeting.