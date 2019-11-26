Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board unanimously approved a new two-year contract with the district's teachers union Monday.
The contract calls for salary increases of 1.5 percent for the 2019-2020 school year, followed by 1.75 percent for the 2020-2021 school yeas. Several modifications in benefits, coaching and chaperoning stipends, and work assignment language were also part of the contract’s terms.
Under the new contract, a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn $39.902 per year, and a teacher with 10 years of experience will earn $54,777. The district will also pay up to $6,000 per year toward their medical insurance. Teachers who earn additional college credits receive a higher salary. For example, one with a master’s degree and 10 years’ experience will earn $57,971. A teacher with 20 years of experience and a master’s degree will earn $72,553.
During the 2020-2021 school year, teachers at those same levels will earn $40,600, $55,736, $58,985 and $74,128, respectively.
Early Childhood/Family Education teachers, who typically work shorter hours, will be compensated at an hourly rate ranging from $17.50 to $22.50 per hour, based on their experience.
Earlier this month, teachers voted to accept the terms negotiated by board and union representatives; the school board unanimously ratified the contract Monday evening.