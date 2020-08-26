For a decade, the Cosmos Learning Center has been serving children with disabilities in southwestern Minnesota.
The school principal, Dawn Holtz, showed the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board around the newly renovated building Aug 24. The school's programming is operated by the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative for students with special needs throughout its multi-county service area.
The $8 million building improvement project included a secure front entrance next to the main administrative office, a new gymnasium and multi-purpose room where the former Cosmos school choir and band rooms were located, and classrooms that have been remodeled for use by students who have challenging disabilities. Several areas for individual and small group instruction, and staff offices, are incorporated into the renovated building. The various rooms are interconnected with observation windows and intercom systems.
The school's cafeteria and serving kitchen were also renovated, and include a kitchen and laundry area in which students will practice essential household skills necessary for their future lives. Meals will be brought in from the ACGC school kitchen.
Although the former Cosmos Public School building is still owned by the ACGC School District, and leased to SW/WC, the recent renovations were funded by $5 million in special state allocations and $3 million in service cooperative funds. No local ACGC district funds were required. Once completed, the building will be transferred over to SW/WC ownership. ACGC Superintendent Nels Onstad and SW/WC officials confirmed that negotiations for an orderly transfer would begin in September.
Holtz said that CLC enrollment stands at 42 students at present, but the renovated facilities can handle about 60. These are the “most needy, most vulnerable” students in the region, SW/WC Executive Director Cliff Carmody told the ACGC officials.
The project was overseen by Kim Barse of ORB Management. ORB and others donated a new climbing wall in the large multi-purpose room, Carmody noted. Holtz explained that, on weekends and evenings, the new gym and multi-purpose room would be available to the Cosmos community for local recreation and events, as the former Cosmos gym was. There is a separate, secure community entrance to that area.