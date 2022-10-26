There’s an old saying that rings true, “If you don’t like the weather in Minnesota, wait until tomorrow.” No one can deny that Minnesota weather can be volatile. At the drop of a hat, a frigid spring day can give way to a heat wave, or a pleasant autumn afternoon can turn into a winter’s day in a matter of hours. No matter how you slice it, you just never know what old Mother Nature has in store for us.
So far this year, it’s been a pleasant fall. We’ve had our fair share of cold, but we’ve also had a good dose of those soft afternoons that make autumn such a splendid time of year. With that being said, I sincerely doubt that anyone among us will argue that the weather will be the same two weeks from now as it is today.
One of the big winter storm events in Meeker County was the Armistice Day Blizzard Nov. 11, 1940.
The days leading up to Armistice Day were warm. Much of the Midwest was experiencing an “Indian summer” that year. In fact, one old duck hunter who shared his story remarked on how the weekend before, he and his partner were swatting at mosquitoes while sitting in the marsh. As the days crept closer to Armistice Day, the temperature began to slowly drop, typical for this time of year. By Saturday, Nov. 9, seasonal temperatures had finally arrived to Minnesota, bringing with it drizzle and light rainfall.
On the morning of Armistice Day, hunters noticed their decoys were swaying atop the calm water, signaling a shift in the wind. In a matter of minutes, the wind shifted to the northwest and the temperature plunged.
The wind was soon gusting as high as 60 mph and the waves on the lakes and rivers were far too rough to navigate with small canoes and duck boats. Most were forced to stay the night under overturned duck boats, huddling together or hugging their dogs for warmth. Those who ventured out that morning in light shooting jackets, got wet or found no shelter in the marshes died from exposure.
It was just as bad for motorists. People caught on the roads and highways were forced to stop or found themselves stuck in drifts. Stranded motorists were either welcomed into farmhouses or forced to ride out the storm in their cars. Some of the latter were discovered frozen to death in the days after the storm.
In rural schools, teachers were forced to choose between sending the children home or trying to keep them safe in the one-room schoolhouses. At the Lamson School in Meeker County, Elaine Linder Lundeen was forced to deal with this same problem during the killer storm.
The younger children were sent to a neighboring farm to stay the night, the older children, as well as Lundeen, stayed huddled in the drafty schoolhouse overnight. A neighbor trudged through snow drifts up to 10 feet tall and brought food to the students. The following day when the snow subsided, the children were brought to their homes.
George Liedman had to venture into the blizzard to rescue his herd of 70 cattle who were grazing on an open prairie 3-12/miles by road and 2 miles by cutting through a swamp full of peat burnout holes. He shared his experience in "Meeker County Memories."
I put on two pairs of tight coveralls and a light jacket and I was ready to take off. I told my wife, Margaret, that I would not be back until the storm let up. My plan was to rive the cattle with the wind to the closest farm place.
The temperature was just below freezing but when the snow hit your face it stuck just like you were making a snowball. This plastering cut your air and required continuous attention.
After two hours of slow progress, I was down to the pasture without a major mishap. I had stumbled into peat burnouts several times but the holes were full of new snow, so I received no injuries.
Once at the pasture and the gate open, I had another two-hour job slowly edging the cattle to the gate. Once out of the pasture, the cattle moved briskly with the wind behind them. But, another problem came up. The temperature was dropping sharply and as the snowy blast hit the faces of the cattle, it melted and froze their eyes shut and the only way to get them to move when this happened was for me to knock off the frozen cluster over their eyes.
By now it was getting into the afternoon and I had to knock off ice continuously, but just as it was getting dark, my herd had progressed two miles straight east and I was at the Nels Larson farmstead. I was really quite comfortable as the violent exercise kept me warm, but the cattle had been sneezing and spitting on my my clothes, so my outer jacket was all ice coated. The cattle took immediate shelter about Larson's buildings and I wen to the house. Mrs. Larson thought I had fallen into the river from my appearance. After thawing out my clothes, I took off in the still raging storm and by 9 o'clock I was back with the good news that both me and the cattle were safe. But sad to say, Margaret lost her pullets to the last bird. They had been roosting in the trees and none survived.
J.M. Lietzau of Cosmos found himself on Nov. 11, 1940, heading to his farm, 3 miles north of Cosmos, to help his tenants Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dallman, get 80 head of cattle and hogs into shelter before the storm hit.
By the time this was done Lietzau's pickup was blocked in with 4 feet of snow, his tenants encouraged him to take the riding horse home. If things got rough, Lietzau was told to return, but had other things on his mind — concern about the family's coal supply.
The neighbor's wooded farmstead seemed to break the storm and so feeling it didn't seem too bad, I headed south on State Highway 4. It didn't take long, once I reached an open area, that I felt the full blunt of the storm. The horse refused to turn back into the wind; so, I tied a scarf over my face for protection from the ice and snow, deciding to lead the horse.
My thoughts were not to panic, but to take my sweet time, keep moving and follow the hum of the telephone lines, which I could easily hear. Visibility became zero with high winds. The road had many drifts and as I'd hit a drift, I'd stumble and fall; but get up and go on. The horse was very carful not to step on me as I laid in the snow. We walked for several hours with the constant hum of the telephone lines as our guide. It wasn't until I reached the front of the bank Building that I knew where we were. It was great to know we had reached Cosmos. ... I reached a line fence going east, which I knew led to my brother, Rob's place. It was now 8 p.m. as I reached the barn finding Pearle and Rob finishing up their evening chores. I asked them to care for the horse and continued on some three blocks to find my family all huddled around a cook stove in the basement. Our oldest son, Levi, had earlier in the day gotten coal from his grandparents.
The blizzard left 49 people dead in Minnesota. According to Lietzau, cattle died as they went with the wind and got caught against a fence where they were overcome by snow and sleet and died right there — some in a standing position. The National Weather Service reported, more than a million turkeys were killed by the storm in Minnesota, Iowa and other states.
To this day, the Armistice Day Blizzard sticks out as one of the worst blizzards ever experienced. Though a mere 16 inches of snow fell (nearly 3 feet of snow if measured with today’s methods), the lack of warning is what made it so deadly.
The storms of yesteryear may not have been any worse than those we have today (though some will disagree). What has changed, however, is our preparedness and our tools. Storms are reported days in advance and people can make arrangements, meaning fewer people are “caught out” in a blizzard. In addition, snow removal has improved so much that a big snow is normally cleared out within hours of a storm's end. Of course, our automobiles are also better equipped to handle snow. Tires are better, roads are better, and many vehicles come with traction control, four-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive. One can see, however, that if we were to lose these modern conveniences, we, too, would be at the mercy of the elements just as our forefathers were so many years ago.
INTERESTED IN MINNESOTA'S GREATEST STORMS?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has compiled this list of famous Minnesota winter storms.
- Nov. 10, 1835, Severe storms caused 19 shipwrecks on Great Lakes, 254 sailors died
- Feb. 13-15, 1866, arguably one of the worst blizzards in Minnesota history, lasted 3 days, drifeets to 20 feet buried barns in western counties, struck at night, so deaths were reduced.
- Nov. 8, 1870, first winter storm warning was issued by the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
- March 14-16, 1870, blizzard struck northern Iowa and southwest Minnesota with up to 16 inches of snowfall. First use of the term "blizzard" ( from boxing, meaning volley of punches) by the Vindacator newspaper, Estherville, Iowa. The term blizzard was not used by the U.S. Signal Corps Weather Service until 1876.
- Jan. 7-10, 1873, started as a mild day, people active outside, then blizzard struck, drastic temperature drop, 70 deaths, hundreds of cattle lost, trains stuck for days in high drifts.
- Oct. 16, 1880, earliest blizzard in Minnesota, struck southwest and west-central counties. Huge drifts exceeding 20 feet in the Canby area lasted until the next spring
- Jan. 12-13, 1888, started as a mild day, children in school, people working outside. Abrupt cold wave struck with blinding snow, temperature fell to minus 37 degrees. Children sent home early from school, but many died. Deaths totaled 200 in perhaps Minnesota's worst blizzard. Predated one of the east coast's worst blizzards which struck two months later in March.
- Nov. 26, 1896, famous Thanksgiving Day storm, rain and thunderstorms in southern Minnesota, snow and blizzard in North Dakota and central and northern Minnesota counties. People caught traveling for the holiday. Severe cold wave as Pokegama Dam went down to minus 45 degrees.
- Nov. 9-11, 1913, one of the worst November storms ever on the Great Lakes. Blizzard in northern Minnesota, 62 mph winds at Duluth, three ships lost on Lake Superior.
- Oct. 19-20, 1916, one of the earliest blizzards, with up to 15 inches of snow in western counties, and a 50-degree temperature drop.
- Feb. 12-14, 1923, Black dust blizzard occurred blowing in dirty snow from North Dakota.
- Nov. 11-12, 1933, dust storm in southern and central counties, visibility near zero, blizzard in northwest counties.
- Nov. 11, 1940, Armistice Day Blizzard, mild day to start, hunting season in full swing, 17 inches of snow in Minneapolis, 27 inches at Collegeville, duck hunters unprepared and exposed on Mississippi River islands, 49 deaths, plus 59 sailors lost on Great Lakes. Slow moving system, which intensified.
- March 14-15, 1941, terrible blizzard in western counties, 85 mph winds at Grand Forks, 75 mph winds at Duluth, 32 deaths (footnote: The terrible blizzards of the winter of 1940-41 prompted the Weather Service to refine the forecast regional responsibilities. Minnesota formerly under the jurisdiction of Chicago office acquired responsibilities to dictate own forecast and procedures.)
- Nov. 17-18, 1958, blizzard with 60 mph winds, 33 men died with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley on Lake Michigan.
- Nov. 28, 1960, severe storm and blizzard, dubbed a no'eastern hammered the Lake Superior shoreline, producing 20 to 40 feet waves, which destroyed shoreline property. Three feet of water flooded the streets of Grand Marais. Winds gusted to 73 mph and Duluth recorded over 1 feet of snowfall. Thousands of chords of pulpwood washed into Lake Superior.
- Jan. 16, 1967, a short-lived, fast-moving blizzard resulted in 7 deaths statewide, some from snow shoveling.
- Dec./Jan. 1968-69, one of the stormiest winters with six separate blizzard warnings in the state and total snowfalls ranging from 30 to 50 inches in northern counties from the six storms.
- Jan. 24, 1972, fierce blizzard in southwest Minnesota with 72 mph winds at Worthington, up to 10 inches of snow, schools closed but buses stranded, many sought shelter in farm homes.
- Jan 10-12, 1975, perhaps one of the worst blizzards and strongest storms. Closed most roads in the state, some for 11 days, 20 feet drifts. One to two feet of snow, train stuck at Willmar, 15,000 head of livestock lost. Many low barometric pressure records set (28.55 at Duluth), winds to 80 mph, storm intensified over the state, 14 people died in blizzard, and 21 more from heart attacks.
- Nov. 10-11, 1975, a severe winter storm with 71 mph winds created 12 to 15 feet waves on Lake Superior, sank the Edmund Fitzgerald. Storm intensified as it moved over the area.
- Nov 19, 1981, heavy snow with near blizzard conditions. Over a foot of wet snow caused the inflated fabric of the Metrodome to collapse and rip.
- Feb. 4, 1984, blizzard in southern Minnesota with severe wind to 80 mph caused a wall of white, even though snowfall totals were only a few inches. Severe wind chills. Many stranded in vehicles or fish houses, 16 died.
- Nov. 16, 1988, near blizzard conditions in northern counties with 11 inches of snow in International Falls. Nov. 26, 1988, blizzard struck again over most of the state this time. Winds reached 63 mph at Windom, snow drifts up to 7 feet high. Snowfalls up to 14 inches in east-central Minnesota
- Oct. 31-Nov 3, 1991, Halloween Blizzard. More than 28 inches at Minneapolis, with nearly 37 inches at Duluth. Nasty wind-chill conditions, deep snow drifts were harsh on wildlife, many roads closed for days. Perhaps one of the largest and longest lasting blizzards in state history.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdfe6kmc.