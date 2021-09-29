20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 2001
Meeker County Memorial Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson has 10 days to decide whether he will resign. The MCMH board of Directors and Meeker County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning to discuss and vote on a termination agreement made to Johnson about two weeks ago. But Johnson, administrator at MCMH for the past 15 years, appears ready to do what it takes to keep his job. “I want to continue to work here. It’s a great place to work … I am committed to working on any problem we may identify, heal any broken relationship that now exists and work together in the best interest of serving the health-care needs of this community.” Johnson’s comments received a standing ovation from most in the crowd gathered in the county board chambers at Meeker County Courthouse, but they were followed by a 7-1 vote from the hospital board to extend the offer of a termination pack to Johnson.
Leland Provencher of Litchfield, a former Army Ranger during World War II, is among soldiers featured in a new book, “Ghost Soldiers: The Forgotten Epic Story of World War II’s Most Dramatic Mission.” It’s the latest in a line of books in which Provencher’s service was featured, including “The Great Raid on Cabanatuan: Rescuing the Doomed Ghosts of Bataan and Corregidor” and “Raid on Cabanatuan.” Provencher was one of 121 hand-selected troops from the U.S. Army 6th Ranger Battalion to carry out the rescue mission that freed 513 American and British prisoners from a camp near the Philippine city of Cabanatuan.
ACGC High School crowned its homecoming royalty — Queen Jenna Martin and King David Blom — during a coronation Monday at the school’s theater.
Quarterback Alex Garcia hit tight end John Carlson with a touchdown pass to cap a 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the game and propel Litchfield to a 24-14 win over Crookston, the sixth-ranked team in the state, in Litchfield’s homecoming game Friday.
Thirty years ago, many Litchfield residents had their doubts about the presence of a nursery school in town. “Unfortunately, we got lots of negative feedback,” Crackerjack Nursery School co-founder Robin Hasslen said. “Some even said the idea of a nursery school was communist. The feeling was that children should stay home with their moms.” Now chairwoman of the Department of Family Studies at St. Cloud State University, Hasslen started Crackerjack with Mary Ralston, whose husband, Jack, was principal at Ripley Elementary School at the time. And three decades later, Crackerjack is serving 37 students in three classes at United Methodist Church in Litchfield.
Bill and LeiLanie Jansen of Eden Valley, and John and Vicky Binsfeld of Eden Valley announce the forthcoming marriage of their children, Ann Marie Jansen, bride-to-be of Joel Benjamin McCann. Both are graduates of Eden Valley-Watkins High School and of St. Cloud State University.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 29, 1971
The 1971 Litchfield High School homecoming queen candidates are Sue Fenton, Vicki Stewart, Debbie Holle, Linda Nelson and Beth Sederstrom. The queen coronation program will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the senior high school, a change from previous years. In another change, the student council voted to discontinue the parade that had traditionally been a part of homecoming activities.
Most cases during the fall term of district court, which will start here Oct. 11, will be tried with a six-member jury rather than the traditional 12 member panel. A new state law passed last session by the legislature directs that six-member juries be used in all district court cases except those involving a felony or gross misdemeanor. County Attorney Tom Nagel said most lawyers favor the new law because it should speed up the judicial process. Nobody is happy with the time it takes to try cases now – the judges don’t like it — — the lawyers don’t like it and citizens don’t like it – this is a step in the right direction,” Nagel said.
Litchfield’s peanut butter baron, Bruce Cottington, will leave Oct. 18 for Dothan, Alabama where he’ll attend the 27th Annual National Peanut Butter Festival. Bruce, his wife Florence, and sons Jim, 12, and John, 8, will make the trip in their new 1972 peanut butter-colored Chevrolet Caprice, which is due to arrive at Fenton’s for delivery Oct. 3.
The Jerome McCarney family has about 300 acres of land under cultivation in a large hog and beef raising operation in Harvey Township, about 10 miles northwest of Litchfield. The McCarneys feed about 225 head of beef cattle a year – mostly Holstein steers – and raise about 500 hogs. Jerome McCarney, who was born and raised on a place just across the road from the farm he now lives on, has been in the beef cattle raising business for about 20 years. St. Thomas College in St. Paul is not exactly a “cow college” and Jerome McCarney is probably one of the very few graduates of the school who stepped right off the campus and went into farming. And Jerome’s son, Mike, a former all-conference football player at LHS is something of a rarity among St. Thomas College students, too. He’s a senior at the college. He spends his weekdays at college classes, and just about every weekend is out on the McCarney farm where he helps with the hog production end of the operation. Son Kevin, a 1970 LHS graduate, now a student at Alexandria Technical School, also helps out on the farm. “Without the boys, we probably couldn’t make it go,” Jerome McCarney says.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 26, 1946
Carl Ulrich purchased a new Aeronca plane and delivery was made last week. Carl and Ed Kopplin flew the plane here from the factory in Ohio. This makes the third plane at the Litchfield airport. The new plane was necessary to accommodate the many taking flying lessons as ex-servicemen under the government program. The planes are busy nearly all day.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Tulien sold the Forest City store to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Wilson of Minneapolis. Wilson is a brother-in-law of the Tuliens. Ted is a recent discharge from the U.S. Navy where he served for three years. Mr. and Mrs. Tulien will help out at the store for awhile and then plan to move to Litchfield.
At the beginning of the polio epidemic last summer, the Meeker County chapter had in its treasury approximately $5,000. This sum has nearly been depleted. According to chapter officials, about $5,000 more will be needed to cover bills for current treatment of Meeker County children. Polio treatment comes high, and often nurses must be employed around the clock. The Meeker County chapter is paying for all expenses when those affected cannot meet the cost. No one is denied treatment for lack of money. The March of Dimes drive next January will have special meaning in view of the present situation.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 24, 1921
The largest percentage of increase has been realized in the high school enrollment this year. In 1920-21 the enrollment was 207. So far this fall, the number has reached 258. There are several students who have not yet entered because of work on the farms.
Litchfield horseshoe players have organized the Litchfield Horseshoe Club. Officers were elected at a meeting of enthusiasts held last week. J. Frank Rethlake, president; H.J. Martens, vice-president; and W.H. Brogmus, secretary and treasurer. The annual dues are twenty-five cents and already a large number have signed up.