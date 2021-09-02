20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISUE OF SEPT. 6, 2001
A new design for the proposed Litchfield Public Library received good reviews from the Library Joint Management Committee Monday night at City Hall. And just as appealing as the design to committee members, Miller Architects and Builders’ plan provides for flexibility, allowing the committee to go with a larger or smaller building depending on fund raising. Craig Miller, the project manager for St. Cloud-based Miller Architects and Builders, said the exterior plan for the library came about after the architect spent parts of two days in Litchfield looking at historical homes and other governmental buildings.
The Minnesota Department of Health estimates that nearly 30 percent of the adults in Meeker County have not visited a dentist in the past year. In an effort to alleviate a shortage of dentists, especially in rural areas, the state’s public health agencies and the University of Minnesota are partnering with dentists in rural communities to provide externships for college students studying to become dentists. Fourth-year U of M dental student Krista Geisler of Minneapolis was Meeker County’s first extern, working with Litchfield dentist Michael Cziok from Aug. 13 until Aug. 31. “I think she’ll finish her fourth year with a different outlook than if she had not been in the program,” Cziok said of Geisler. “(Reality) is always different than your expectations. I think she’s found that being a health-care provider is totally different than what she was brought up thinking. They should almost make it (externships) mandatory.”
Like many rural towns throughout the county, Manannah withered during the past several decades. Once a thriving center for agricultural trade, the small Meeker County town slowly lost businesses and population. But one thing remained a constant during the decades of decline — the Church of Our Lady. In fact, with nearly 500 members, the small Catholic church has seen its membership double during the past five years. And, with its 125th anniversary celebration approaching this weekend, the church is poised to continue its success.”The faith of the people, their dedication to their faith, is so important,” the Rev. Francis Garvey said. “They will sacrifice and sacrifice to keep their church, their parish community going — despite the fact they will drive 50 miles to buy groceries or other things.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 8, 1971
A new advertising medium, the “Golden Galaxy” which will provide a combined paid circulation of 33,600 in 18 area newspapers will make its debut in the Independent Review next week. The Galaxy, which will feature an attractive professionally produced photograph on its cover each week, will be printed at the Crow River Press plant in Hutchinson. The Galaxy will be part of these newspapers — the Arlington Enterprise, Atwater Herald, Brownton Bulletin, Buffalo Lake News, Cosmos News, Gaylord Hub, Gibbon Gazette, Hector Mirror, Hutchinson Leader, Lake Lillian Crier, Lester Prairie News, Litchfield Independent Review, Norwood Times, Paynesville Press, Stewart Tribune, Watertown Carver County News, Winsted Journal and Winthrop News.
A Litchfield girl, Bonita Harmann, was one of 21 Minnesota 4-H’ers selected for trips to the International 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. Bonita was selected for her work in dairy proudcts and her leadership activities in 4-H activities. A junior at Litchfield High School, Bonita is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Hermann, who operate a dairy farm just west of Litchfield.
Leading the cheers for the LHS Dragon football squad this fall will be this group of cheerleaders: Val Kruger, Becky Johnson, Debbie Holle, Mary Lee, Karen Kvam, Sue Langmo, Jane Olson, Joann Evenson, Becky Lokken, Jennifer Barnes, Vicki Stewart, Sue Fenton, Diane George and Claudia Johnson. The Dragon gridders and cheerleaders will be at Hutch Friday night.
Bob Rick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Rick of Forest City, won a trophy for top FFA hog carcass in the Meeker County Hog Show. Twenty-two hogs were entered in the contest by area farmers, and Frank Marshall of Grove City took overall first place. Bob’s hog weighed 215 pounds, had a backfat thickness of 1.26 inches, carcass length of 31.2 inches, loin-eye area of 3.85 square inches, 15.58% ham, a ham and loin index of 94.3, and graded U.S. No. 1.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 5, 1946
Members of the City Council met with Rural Electrification Association officials to estimate the future electric current demands of the Municipal Light and Power plant. It will take considerable careful planning on the part of the council to estimate the demand on Litchfield’s future plant. With the new site and plans fast becoming reality, decisions regarding the size and output of this plant must be arrived at. The REA, which uses a great amount of current manufactured at the plant annually, assured council members that business relations between the two concerns is entirely satisfactory and will continue for many years. The REA is the largest purchaser of power from the plant, and its future plans call for additional power. During 1945, the REA purchased 5,360,000 kilowatts and the total output of the municipal plant was 10,992,022 kilowatts. In the first six months of this year the plant output jumped nearly 27 percent.
While hunting crows last Saturday Pat Roberts and Norman Holt discovered a car in a grove of woods between Litchfield and Grove City. The car, a tan 1941 Chevrolet, had been driven across a ditch and through some brush into a grove. The two boys took the license number and reported the car to authorities. The owner of the car was found to be C.J. Benson, Lac qui Parle County attorney who resides in Ortonville in the western part of the state. The car had been stolen from Benson July 30.
The Litchfield fire department was out in force Tuesday night and had as their guests Mr. and Mrs. Bill Martinson (Sadie Hannula), who were married just a week ago Sunday. They paraded through Litchfield with the couple on the fire truck and with sirens screeching and a number of cars following. Many town people thought there was a fire, while some thought Meeker’s mystery man had been sighted.
It was decided at the regular Litchfield city council meeting last Tuesday evening to raise wages of all city employees to meet the increasing costs of living. The nineteen employees in the municipal plant have been granted a $15 per month raise. The city and street maintenance personnel also had an increase in the hourly wage scale.
August 1946 proved to be one of the driest Augusts in many years, according to Dr. Nelson, who cares for the weather gauges and records for Litchfield. The amount of rainfall for last month amounted to only .28. This fell short of last year’s rainfall by nearly four inches. The total for 1945 being 4.13.
A.M. Oslund, residing in the southeast part of town, has a freak dahlia. This particular flower just didn’t know how tall to grow. It finally stopped growing after it had reached a height of nearly seven and a half feet. Mr. Oslund states that the plant did not receive any better care than his other flowers. In fact, it was an extra and was tossed into a hole in the ground. It’s one of those freaks of nature.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 8, 1906
Rev. Axel E. Anderson, who has been connected with the Swedish Methodist Church the past three years will preach his farewell sermon to the Litchfield congregation tomorrow morning and to the Maynard Lake congregation in the afternoon. Rev. C.M. Holmberg, the newly appointed pastor for this congregation will come here from Vasa, Goodhue County, next week, and a week from tomorrow will conduct his first services in the local church.
Matt Sondergaard of Hutchinson is the champion buttermaker of the United States, and Minnesota has again justified her claims as the greatest butter state of the union. Awards at the state fair placed Minnesota buttermakers in a class by themselves, and every one of the nine buttermakers who received a ranking of 97 points or better from the judges is a Minnesota man.
Litchfield is the liveliest grain market in the county just now and the prospects are that it will continue to hold that position during the ensuing season. Especially has the market been lively where the two grains, flax and wheat, are concerned. On Wednesday, $1.05 was paid for flax. At Minneapolis the market showed only $1.08 ½. Our readers will see that our market is going some where that grain is concerned.
On Monday evening as Mrs. J.Y. Winings and daughter were going to Litchfield with a load of goods one of the horses stepped into a hole in a bridge, breaking his leg and otherwise injuring him so badly that he died in a short time.