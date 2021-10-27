20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 25, 2001
In an effort to save money during the next school year, the Litchfield School District is relying on the skills of Chuck Carlis, transportation director for White Bear Lake Schools, to help find ways to trim its transportation budget. The district will begin looking at some adjustments, including bus route changes.
Litchfield High School students will take to the stage to perform “Oklahoma!” as the fall musical, under the direction of elementary music teacher Kari Todnem. This is Todnem’s second year as director, following last year’s production of “Grease.” The cast includes 50 students, with another 10 students making up the crew and 10 musicians in the live pit. Kyle Kalkbrenner will play Curley, while Kristina Hein plays Laurey. Others in the cast include Matt Inman as Jud, Doug Hagen as Will Parker, Brian Zylstra as Ali Hakim and Lauren Schiller as Annie.
Senior Krista Rambow and junior Briana Anderson will make a return trip to the state tennis tournament after a runner-up finish in the Section 8AA doubles tournament. “Section 8AA is always known for having good tennis,” Litchfield coach Bill Huhner said. “For Krista and Briana to make it to state in that section in doubles is a very good feat.”
When it comes to pressure on the job, there’s nothing quite like maneuvering a several-ton snowplow around expensive cars in the midst of a snowstorm at 4 in the morning. With that experience under his belt, Dave Boll said, driving through an obstacle course on a sunny fall afternoon was nothing. And yet, it was something. Boll’s proficiency with a snowplow earned him a first-place finish in the state snowplow roadeo Oct. 3 at the public works building in St. Cloud. Competing in his fourth state roadeo, Boll turned in the best performance among a field of 158 participants from around the state, including city, county and Department of Transportation drivers.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 27, 1971
Dan Barka, a 10-year 4-H member who has completed 59 club projects, was named the outstanding long time 4-H member at the annual 4-H Round-up held Saturday night at the Junior High School. Dan, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, hopes to come back to the Barka place in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield and farm after he completes his college work. He’s majoring in animal science at the “U.” Dan has done just about everything a 4-H’er can do in club work during the decade he’s been a club member.
All 631 Litchfield Senior High School students were out of the building Tuesday afternoon “in about two minutes,” according to Superintendent R.D. Johnston, after an order to evacuate following a telephoned bomb threat. It was exactly 2:40 when the phone rang in the office area adjacent to the principal’s office in the senior high, with the caller, who sounded like a teenager, saying there was a bomb in the building. The building was searched and school personnel were posted at doors to the building to keep it vacant for 12 hours. The incident is being investigated by the Litchfield Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 31, 1946
Wilton “Tiny” Fredrickson was named for the position of night policeman to replace Archie Curtis, who resigned his position to take up farming. Wilton takes over his night policing duties Nov. 1.
Chet Berg had the unique experience of selling a horse at an auction in the afternoon and striking and killing the animal on the same date. Berg, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Phil Reagan, was traveling north Thursday evening on Highway 22. He passed a car near the Crow River bridge when suddenly a horse loomed in the roadway. Berg was unable to avoid the animal and hit it broadside, hurtling it over the windshield and instantly killing it. The occupants of the car luckily escaped injuries in spite of the fact that a severed leg of the horse shattered the windshield. The horse had been bought at an auction sale that afternoon and its owner was leading it home when it became balky. The owner was trying to pull the horse into the ditch when it was struck.
When Darrel Langseth went off on his 74-yard touchdown run against Montevideo to give Litchfield a 7-0 win over that team, it was the longest scoring run a Litchfield player has made since 1937 when Jerome McCarney roared away for 90 yards through the center of the Appleton line that year. Probably the most-remembered Dragon scoring play was the shovel pass thrown from Orville Pope to captain Bruce Anderson in 1935 to give Litchfield a 13-12 win over Appleton and also the West Central Conference title. The play covered 70 yards and came with Appleton leading 12-6 in the last minutes.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 22, 1921
Sixteen or more enthusiasts indulged in a horseshoe tournament on the local courts. Four games were in progress at one time. The high man was J.F. Rethlake, with Nels H. Olson second, and A.E. Kronzer third.
The Glacier Trail has been marked from the cities as far west as Litchfield. In some instances only temporary markings were used, to be replaced later. There are, however, sufficient steel markers to thoroughly blaze the trail. They will be found very convenient to tourists who are unfamiliar with the roads. The construction of the highway is such that once the traveler is on it he will rarely care to leave it for another.
125 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 22, 1896
The Independent (Henry I. Peterson, publisher) says as goes the Litchfield High School, so goes the Union. A vote of that school taken yesterday resulted 60 for McKinley to 33 for Bryan. For once we guess you have hit the truth, Henry. Bro. Peterson says that at the Johnson speech at the court house last week the mention of Bryan’s name brought forth applause every time. Any close observer noticed on that occasion the applause emanated from two men and five boys in the back end of the hall.